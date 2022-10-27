These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Homecoming Band Spectacular
Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. - The Schaefer Center - Free Admission
Celebrate Appalachian’s Homecoming with a new musical tradition! The Appalachian Wind Ensemble, Symphony Band, Jazz Ensemble I and the Marching Mountaineers will present a high-energy performance of band favorites spanning the decades.
Halloween Monster Concert
Monday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. - Rosen Concert Hall - Free Admission
Dr. Joby Bell and the organ studio will treat audiences to mysterious organ music, “pumpkin carols,” and more. Costumes are encouraged. Visitors can even play a few notes on the organ!
Piano and Organ Recital: Uncovering the Healey Willan Piano Concerto, Op. 76
Dr. Derek Parsons (Professor of Piano at Furman University) and Dr. Joby Bell (App State University Organist and Professor of Music) present a piano and organ recital highlighting the exciting but little-known Piano Concerto (Op. 76) and other works by British composer Healey Willan.
Jazz Ensemble I
Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. - Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts - Free Admission
Directed by Prof. Todd Wright, Jazz Ensemble I presents a concert of jazz by composers past and present, including many pieces with Latin influence. Experience the skill and virtuosity for which jazz is sometimes called “America’s classical music.”
University Singers and Chamber Singers: Voices and Keyboards and Drums (Oh, My!)
Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. - Rosen Concert Hall - Free Admission
The choirs sing pieces drawing on musical traditions from around the world, especially Europe, Africa, and South America. The concert includes a premiere of Two Psalm Settings by Dr. Stephen M. Hopkins, Director of Choral Activities at App State.
The 30th Annual Holiday Scholarship Concert will be on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Schaefer Center. Visit music.appstate.edu/holiday to learn more and purchase tickets to the Holiday Scholarship Concert! Tickets are $12. All proceeds support scholarships in the Hayes School of Music.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.