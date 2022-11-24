These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Student Composers Recital
Monday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
Hear world premieres of new music by the composition students of the Hayes School of Music! Music students will debut the new compositions, which were written for soloists or small ensembles.
Appalachian Youth Chorale (Community Music School)
Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
Faculty Recital — Dr. Bair Shagdaron, piano
Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
Faculty Recital: Dr. Joseph Brown, Trombone, and Dr. Catherine Garner, Piano
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
Drs. Brown and Garner present works for trombone and piano from the Romantic era through the present, including tuBit, a chiptune (video game) piece by Zackery Wilson.
Appalachian Community Orchestra (Community Music School)
Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
The 30th Annual Holiday Scholarship Concert
Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. — The Schaefer Center — Tickets are $12
Join us for a Hayes School of Music holiday tradition, featuring festive performances by a dozen different ensembles and hundreds of students! To purchase tickets to the Holiday Scholarship Concert, visit music.appstate.edu/holiday. Tickets are $12. All proceeds support scholarships in the Hayes School of Music.
Appalachian Symphony Band
Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. — The Schaefer Center — Free Admission
Program, Program Notes
Student Recital — Kaitlyn Look, percussion: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
Appalachian Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Dance Party
Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. — The Schaefer Center — Free Admission
The ASO, directed by Dr. Alexandra Dee, presents a concert themed around dances: “Danse Bacchanale” from Samson and Dalila by Camille Saint-Saens; Concerto for Marimba and Strings by Emmanuel Sejourne, featuring soloist Michael Corts; and Suite from Masquerade by Aram Khachaturian.
Appalachian Wind Ensemble
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 at p.m. — The Schaefer Center — Free Admission
The Wind Ensemble offers a fantastic program of 20th-century repertoire by Shostakovich, Gibson, Day, Persichetti, and Hindemith — selections reflecting on the suffering and joy of life. Dr. John Stanley Ross conducts.
More concerts
Student Voice Recital — Eric Luke: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall — Free Admission
Gospel Choir: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
Student Piano Recital — Andy Leyva Vera: Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall — Free Admission
Appalachian Chorale & Glee Club: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
