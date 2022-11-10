These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Concert in Surround Sound
Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall — Free Admission, not live-streamed
This concert features productions mixed by the Music Industry Studies: Recording and Production Junior class, played back over our 5.1 surround sound system.
Songs on the Mic: Selections of Musical Theatre
Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Solarium, Plemmons Student Union
The Appalachian Opera Theatre presents a night of musical theatre songs and ensembles highlighting the voices of the students at the Hayes School of Music. The repertoire spans seven decades with varying styles and dramatic content, showcasing the vocal strength and nuance possible with microphone singing.
Blazing Bassoons
Sunday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
Directed by Dr. Jon Beebe, the student musicians of the Blazing Bassoons take the stage to showcase the versatility of the bassoon, from Vivaldi to Sousa to the Muppets theme.
Appalachian Treble Choir: All Things Bright and Beautiful
Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
The Treble Choir, directed by Dr. Priscilla Porterfield, presents choral pieces from Romantic to contemporary meditating on the beauty and complexity of life. Several faculty and student instrumentalists perform with the choir on piano, horn, and vibraphone.
Student Composers Recital
Monday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
Hear world premieres of new music by the composition students of the Hayes School of Music! Music students will debut the new compositions, which were written for soloists or small ensembles.
Faculty Recital: Dr. Joseph Brown, Trombone, and Dr. Catherine Garner, Piano
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
Drs. Brown and Garner present works for trombone and piano from the Romantic era through the present, including tuBit, a chiptune (video game) piece by Zackery Wilson.
The 30th Annual Holiday Scholarship Concert
Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. — The Schaefer Center — Tickets are $12
Join us for a Hayes School of Music holiday tradition, featuring festive performances by a dozen different ensembles and hundreds of students! To purchase tickets to the Holiday Scholarship Concert, visit music.appstate.edu/holiday. Tickets are $12. All proceeds support scholarships in the Hayes School of Music.
Appalachian Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Dance Party
Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. — The Schaefer Center — Free Admission
The ASO, directed by Dr. Alexandra Dee, presents a concert themed around dances: “Danse Bacchanale” from Samson and Dalila by Camille Saint-Saens; Concerto for Marimba and Strings by Emmanuel Sejourne, featuring soloist Michael Corts; and Suite from Masquerade by Aram Khachaturian.
More Upcoming Concerts
Student Voice Recital — Kayleigh Odum: Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon – 1 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Composition Recital — Nick Harper: Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2 – 2:30 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
Student Clarinet Recital — Xander Kuropas: Saturday, Nov. 12, from 4 – 4:30 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Piano Recital — Tatiana Wright: Saturday, Nov. 12, from 6 – 7 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Flute Recital — Abigail Lambert: Sunday, Nov. 13, from 6 – 6:30 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Jazz Combos: Monday, Nov. 14, from 8 – 9:30p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
Clarinet Ensemble/Studio Concert: Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 6 – 7 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
Cello Studio Recital: Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
Brass Choir Ensembles: Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 8 – 9:30 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
Student Saxophone Recital — Evan Caggia: Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 – 7 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall
Guitar Ensemble: Thursday, Nov. 17, from 8 – 9:30 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
Concerto/Aria Competition Finals: Friday, Nov. 18, from 8 – 9:30 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
