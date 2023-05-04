These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events.
Appalachian Community Orchestra (Community Music School): Thursday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall.
The Appalachian Community Orchestra, led by Will Selle and Taryn Wooten (orchestra and band director at Watauga High School), brings together local musicians — from student to professional — to rehearse compelling music and present a concert each semester! ACO is a program of the Community Music School. Musicians ages 12+ with two years or intermediate experience in a band or orchestra instrument are invited to join when registration opens again in August. Learn more at music.appstate.edu/cms.
Commencement Events
Hayes School of Music Commencement Celebration: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., The Schaefer Center.
Commencement: Friday, May 12, 2023, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Holmes Convocation Center — visit appstate.edu/commencement for complete information.
Cannon Music Camp
The 55th Season! June 24 to July 15
The music doesn’t end with the school year! At Cannon Music Camp, more than 160 high school students will learn, rehearse, and perform on App State’s campus, taking classes at the Broyhill Music Center and staying in a dorm for a preview of the college music experience.
The campers will perform several concerts open to the public. Cannon Music Camp is still accepting applications for several instruments and voice! Visit cannon.appstate.edu to learn more and register.
