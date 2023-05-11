The Hayes School of Music is celebrating its graduates — and all graduates of Appalachian State University — with musical performances!
Hayes School of Music Celebration: Thursday, May 11, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. All family and friends of music graduates are invited (no ticket needed). This ceremony includes musical selections, special guest speakers, a singing of the Alma Mater, a hooding for graduate students, and gifts for all students graduating from the Hayes School of Music this Spring.
Appalachian State University Commencement Ceremonies will be held on May 12 and 13 in the Holmes Convocation Center. Visit appstate.edu/commencement for complete information and a schedule of all ceremonies.
Students of the Hayes School of Music will perform at all the Commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday. Vocalist Wallace Brown, baritone and Music Performance major, will sing the national anthem. The Appalachian Brass Ensemble, conducted by Drs. Joseph Brown and James Stokes, will provide the processional music for graduates to walk in and out.
The recessional music is by two faculty emeriti of the Hayes School of Music. “Procession of the Scholars” was composed by Dr. William G. Harbinson and “Hi Hi Yikas” was arranged by Dr. William Gilbert Spencer.
Cannon Music Camp
The 55th season starts June 24 to July 15.
The music doesn’t end with the school year! At Cannon Music Camp, more than 160 high school students will learn, rehearse, and perform on App State’s campus, taking classes at the Broyhill Music Center and staying in a dorm for a preview of the college music experience.
The campers will perform several concerts open to the public. Cannon Music Camp is still accepting applications for several instruments and voice! Visit cannon.appstate.edu to learn more and register.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
