Student brass musicians

Student brass musicians will perform at all App State Commencement ceremonies

 Photo courtesy Hayes School of Music

The Hayes School of Music is celebrating its graduates — and all graduates of Appalachian State University — with musical performances!

Hayes School of Music Celebration: Thursday, May 11, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. All family and friends of music graduates are invited (no ticket needed). This ceremony includes musical selections, special guest speakers, a singing of the Alma Mater, a hooding for graduate students, and gifts for all students graduating from the Hayes School of Music this Spring.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.