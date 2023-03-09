These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Faculty and Guest Recital — Dr. Ellie Wee, cello, with guest artist Dr. Mira Frisch, cello, and Dr. Bair Shagdaron, piano: Thursday, March 9 from 6 to 7 p.m., Schaffel Recital Hall
Dr. Mira Frisch (Cello Professor at UNCC) joins Dr. Ellie Wee and Dr. Bair Shagdaron in a program of cello and piano chamber music representing different styles from classical to jazz, sharing information about the pieces for the audience.
Edge Ensemble (Percussion Ensemble): Thursday, March 9 from 8 to 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Clarinet Guest Recital — Andy Hudson: Tuesday, March 21 at 6 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Women Composers Recital: Tuesday, March 21 at 8 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Faculty Recital — Nancy Bargerstock, Violin, and Bair Shagdaron, piano: Wednesday, March 22 at 8 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
New Paradigm Percussion Quartet: Thursday, March 23 at 8 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
American Song Recital: Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m., Schaffel Recital Hall
Guest Artist: Allison Loggins-Hull, Flute: Tuesday, March 28 at 8 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
GUITARFEST — March 31 — April 2: Register for a weekend of guitar masterclasses, competitions, and performances, or purchase admission to one of our world-class guest artists’ concerts! Learn more at music.appstate.edu/guitarfest.
Advance purchase is required for regular admission to GuitarFest concerts or events. App State students, faculty, and staff will be admitted to GuitarFest concerts at no charge by showing their AppCard.
Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.: Opening Concert with Adam Kossler and Scott Borg, Rosen Concert Hall — Admission $30 (register in advance) or included with full registration
Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.: Concert with Maya Loncar and Austin Wahl, Rosen Concert Hall — Admission $30 (register in advance) or included with full registration
Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m.: Open Division Competition Finals, Schaffel Recital Hall — Admission $30 (register in advance) or included with full registration
Interested visitors may register to observe one masterclass instead of a concert if desired.
