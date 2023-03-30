These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Upcoming concerts
GUITARFEST: March 31 to April 2. Stellar guest artists and dozens of guitarists converge for a weekend of guitar concerts, masterclasses and competitions! Visit music.appstate.edu/guitarfest to register for the whole event or purchase admission to one of our guest artists’ concerts. Advance purchase required. App State students, faculty and staff will be admitted to GuitarFest concerts at no charge by showing their AppCard.
Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.: Opening Concert with Adam Kossler and Scott Borg at the Rosen Concert Hall. Admission $30 (register in advance) or included with full registration. Not live-streamed.
Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.: Concert with Maya Loncar and Austin Wahl at the Rosen Concert Hall. Admission $30 (register in advance) or included with full registration. Not live-streamed
GuitarFest Closing Concert (Parrott Academy, Appalachian State Alumni, Appalachian State Guitar Ensembles): Sunday, April 2 at noon. Free and open to the public!
Student Recital — Sofi Rohlman and Tristan Ream, voice: Sunday, April 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Schaffel Recital Hall.
Student Recital — Chris Mayhew, percussion: Sunday, April 2, from 8 to 9 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall.
Brass Chamber Ensembles: Monday, April 3, from 8 to 9 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall.
A Faculty Gala: Celebrating the Seasons: Tuesday, April 4, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall. Hayes School of Music faculty will perform chamber pieces for piano, harp, bassoon and clarinet that evoke the sounds of the seasons. Gershwin, Tchaikovsky, Grieg, Schumann, Sinding and Kosma… can you guess which of these composers’ famous pieces fit the theme? Donations will be accepted to support Western Youth Network, an organization that nurtures and empowers children and teens so that they live healthy, engaged and fulfilled lives.
Student Recital — Casey Wood, tuba: Wednesday, April 5, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall.
Jazz Ensembles I & II: Wednesday, April 5, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
Student Recital — Jason Wise, composer and bass trombone: Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall.
