These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Upcoming concerts
New Paradigm Percussion Quartet: Thursday, March 23, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall. Four percussionists make up this ensemble, which, true to its name, explores compelling music by contemporary composers. Beginning with the melodic marimba, the four musicians demonstrate the timbres of ever-longer inventories of instruments.
American Song Recital: Friday, March 24, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall. This recital by the Hayes School of Music voice majors will celebrate American song composers. Works by Copland, Barber, Bonds,and many more show off the unique sound and heritage of American music, illustrating love and loss, nature and seasons, and a bit of silliness (selections from “I Hate Music! A Cycle of Kid Songs” by Leonard Bernstein).
Student Recital — Ashley Baucom, flute: Sunday, March 26, from noon to 1 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall.
The Appalachian Symphony Band & The Appalachian Wind Ensemble: Sunday, March 26, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Just a few of the pieces on the program are “On the Chippewa (2022),” a vision of vacation by Jack Nesser (b. 2005), winner of the HSOM’s High School Composition Competition; Omar Thomas’s brooding arrangement of “Shenandoah;” the long-lost Foshay Tower Washington Memorial march (1929/1988) by John Philip Sousa, ed. Daniel Dorff; “Some Treasures are Heavy with Human Tears (2021)” a reflection on grief by John Mackey; and Morton Gould’s “American Salute (When Johnny Comes Marching Home).”
Student Recital — T. Critchfield, flute: Sunday, March 26, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Clarinet Ensemble: Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Flute Guest Recital — Allison Loggins-Hull: Monday, March 27, from 8 to 9 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall. Allison Loggins-Hull is a “powerhouse” (The Washington Post) flutist, composer and producer whose work defies classification and has been described as “evocative” by The Wall Street Journal. She has been associated with acts across the spectrum of popular and classical music including Flutronix, Hans Zimmer, Lizzo, Imani Winds, Alarm Will Sound, the International Contemporary Ensemble, Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran. See her complete bio at allisonloggins.com. At this concert, Loggins-Hull will perform some of her own works and other works for flute and electronics. Loggins-Hull will be visiting Appalachian State University as part of the University Forum Committee Speaker Series.
Saxophone Guest Recital — Jeffrey Siegfried: Wednesday, March 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall. Saxophonist Jeff Siegfried combines a “rich, vibrant tone” (South Florida Classical Review) with “beautiful and delicate playing” (Michael Tilson Thomas) to deliver “showstopper performances” (Peninsula Reviews). Hailed for his “quicksilver” interpretations (I Care if You Listen), Siegfried has become an important voice in his generation of concert saxophonists.
Woodwind Chamber Ensembles: Wednesday, March 29, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
GUITARFEST: March 31 to April 2: Stellar guest artists and dozens of guitarists converge for a weekend of guitar concerts, masterclasses, and competitions! Visit music.appstate.edu/guitarfest to register for the whole event or purchase admission to one of our guest artists’ concerts. Advance purchase required. App State students, faculty, and staff will be admitted to GuitarFest concerts at no charge by showing their App Card.
- Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m.: Opening Concert with Adam Kossler and Scott Borg, Rosen Concert Hall — Admission $30 (register in advance) or included with full registration — not live-streamed
- Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m.: Concert with Maya Loncar and Austin Wahl, Rosen Concert Hall — Admission $30 (register in advance) or included with full registration — not live-streamed
- GuitarFest Closing Concert (Parrott Academy, Appalachian State Alumni, Appalachian State Guitar Ensembles): Sunday, April 2, from noon to 1 p.m., free and open to the public!
Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for a complete list of more upcoming concerts.
