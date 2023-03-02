From March 2-5, the Appalachian Opera Theatre presents a modern rendition of Dido and Aeneas, a Baroque opera in 3 acts by Henry Purcell with libretto by Nahum Tate (written and sung in English). The performance will be at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in downtown Boone.

In this abstract interpretation of Dido and Aeneas, our heroine finds that she has stepped through her own canvas and into the shoes of Dido, the Queen of Carthage, who is distraught over her complicated affection for Aeneas, the Prince of Troy. A sorcerer, a storm, and a summons attempt to come between them, but will the lovers prevail? Experience the myth and drama of opera performed by the vocalists and chamber orchestra of Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.