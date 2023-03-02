From March 2-5, the Appalachian Opera Theatre presents a modern rendition of Dido and Aeneas, a Baroque opera in 3 acts by Henry Purcell with libretto by Nahum Tate (written and sung in English). The performance will be at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in downtown Boone.
In this abstract interpretation of Dido and Aeneas, our heroine finds that she has stepped through her own canvas and into the shoes of Dido, the Queen of Carthage, who is distraught over her complicated affection for Aeneas, the Prince of Troy. A sorcerer, a storm, and a summons attempt to come between them, but will the lovers prevail? Experience the myth and drama of opera performed by the vocalists and chamber orchestra of Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music.
Student tickets are $5 plus fees and tax, with General Admission $15 plus fees and tax Suggested for audiences 13 and up. (Unlike most of the events, the opera performances will not be live-streamed. Come hear and witness the concert in person at the Appalachian Theatre!)
Student Recital — Kaitlyn Elliott, bassoon: Saturday, March 4 from 6 to 6:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall — Program
Student Recital — Rachel Oglesby, percussion: Saturday, March 4 from 8 to 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Casey Barlow, saxophone: Sunday, March 5 from 4 to 5 p.m., Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Shared Recital — Owen Brady and Sarah Burden, tubas: Sunday, March 5 from 8 to 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Faculty Recital — Dr. Scott Kallestad, alto saxophone; Dr. Bair Shagdaron, piano; and Dr. Rob Falvo, marimba: Tuesday, March 7 from 8 to 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall, Free Admission
Dr. Kallestad has curated a program of classical and genre-bending saxophone music by four contemporary Japanese composers, touching on the shakuhachi flute, legendary history, Japanese folk tunes, and — in Takashi Yoshimato’s Fuzzy Bird Sonata — the suggestion of a bird that freely navigates folk, classical, rock, and jazz music. Hear the striking texture of saxophone with marimba or piano.
Faculty and Guest Recital — Dr. Ellie Wee, cello, with guest artist Dr. Mira Frisch, cello, and Dr. Bair Shagdaron, piano: Thursday, March 9 from 6 to 7 p.m., Schaffel Recital Hall
Dr. Mira Frisch (Cello Professor at UNCC) joins Dr. Ellie Wee and Dr. Bair Shagdaron in a program of cello and piano chamber music representing different styles from classical to jazz, sharing information about the pieces for the audience.
Edge Ensemble (Percussion Ensemble): Thursday, March 9 from 8 to 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
GuitarFest — March 31 — April 2: Register for a weekend of guitar masterclasses, competitions, and performances, or purchase a ticket to one of our world-class guest artists’ concerts! Learn more at music.appstate.edu/guitarfest.
Advance purchase is required for GuitarFest event tickets. App State students will be admitted to GuitarFest concerts for free with Student ID. GuitarFest concerts will not be live-streamed.
Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.: Opening Concert with Adam Kossler and Scott Borg, Rosen Concert Hall — Tickets $30 or included with full registration
Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.: Concert with Maya Loncar and Austin Wahl, Rosen Concert Hall — Tickets $30 or included with full registration
Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m.: Open Division Competition Finals, Schaffel Recital Hall — Tickets $30 or included with full registration
Community Music School Spring Programs
Interested in taking music classes or lessons with the Community Music School this Spring?
Classes have begun, but some private lesson teachers are still taking new students! Visit music.appstate.edu/cms to learn more and register.
Cannon Music Camp
Apply now to Cannon Music Camp, a comprehensive summer music camp for high school musicians! This summer’s camp is June 24 — July 15. Visit cannon.appstate.edu/apply for more information.
