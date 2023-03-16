These are just a few of the concerts held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Guest Recital — Andy Hudson, clarinet, with Annie Jeng, piano: Tuesday, March 21, from 6 to 6:50 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall. / Performances by Andy Hudson have been hailed as “a treat for the listener” (IAWM Journal) and have been praised for “an uncommon singularity of purpose, technical virtuosity, youthful vigor and a mature sensitivity” (The Clarinet).
Hudson and Jeng perform works including those by two App State faculty composers, Dr. Roger Zare and Dr. Andrew Hannon. Featuring themes of outer space, the program includes Two Lost Loves by Andrew Hannon, Three Etudes (Pale Blue Dot, I Want to Believe, The Golden Record) by Roger Zare, If I were only halfway home by Ledah Finck, Night Watch by Andrew Hannon, and The Last Question (Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Freeze, The Last Question) by Roger Zare.
Women Composers Recital: Tuesday, March 21, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall / Faculty and students of the Hayes School of Music present a kaleidoscope of chamber pieces by women composers of the 19th century, 20th century, and today! The concert opens with the participatory, surround-sound Tuning Meditation by Pauline Oliveros and wraps up with two waltzes for two pianos by Germaine Tailleferre, then finally Terre-Neuve (Land New) Marie-Claire Saindon’s landscape in song performed by the Treble Choir.
In between, every piece is a musical gem by women composers to add to your playlist and music stand. The recital is a collaboration with Appalachian State University’s Women Center to fundraise for OASIS, an agency that provides free and confidential help for victims of domestic violence in Watauga and Avery County.
Faculty Recital — Nancy Bargerstock, violin, and Bair Shagdaron, piano: Wednesday, March 22, from 8 to 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall / Dr. Bargerstock and Dr. Shagdaron will be performing a recital of violin and piano works. The program includes Fantasie No. 1 in G Minor (1933) by Florence B. Price, the Sonata in F Major, K. 376 (1781) by Wolfgang A. Mozart, Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42 (1931) by Sergei Rachmaninoff, and the Sonata in D Major, Op. 94a (1942-43) by Sergei Prokofiev.
New Paradigm Percussion Quartet: Thursday, March 23, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall/Four percussionists make up this ensemble, which, true to its name, explores compelling music by contemporary composers. Beginning with the melodic marimba, the musicians demonstrate the timbres of ever-longer inventories of instruments: find out how Two Hi Hats, Two Bongos, Ten Tin Cans, Five Temple Blocks, One Crotale, One Splash Cymbal, One China Cymbal, One Kick Drum, One Bass Drum, Ten Concert Toms, Two Woodblocks, One Brake Drum, Three Metal Pipes, One Snare Drum, Four Metal Objects, and One Metal Disc are all woven together in one piece.
American Song Recital: Friday, March 24, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Schaffel Recital Hall / This recital by the Hayes School of Music voice majors will celebrate American song composers. Works by Copland, Barber, Bonds, and many more show off the unique sound and heritage of American music, illustrating love and loss, nature and seasons, and a bit of silliness (selections from “I Hate Music! A Cycle of Kid Songs” by Leonard Bernstein).
Student Recital — Ashley Baucom, flute: Sunday, March 26, from noon to 1 p.m. Schaffel Recital Hall
The Appalachian Symphony Band & The Appalachian Wind Ensemble: Sunday, March 26, from 2 – 3:30 p.m., Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Just a few of the pieces on the program are On the Chippewa (2022), a vision of vacation by Jack Nesser (b. 2005), winner of the HSOM’s High School Composition Competition; Omar Thomas’s brooding arrangement of Shenandoah; the long-lost Foshay Tower Washington Memorial march (1929/1988) by John Philip Sousa, ed. Daniel Dorff; Some Treasures are Heavy with Human Tears (2021), a reflection on grief by John Mackey; and Morton Gould’s American Salute (When Johnny Comes Marching Home).
Student Recital — T. Critchfield, flute: Sunday, March 26, from 6 to 7 p.m.
GUITARFEST — March 31 to April 2: Register for a weekend of guitar excellence or purchase admission to one of our world-class guest artists’ concerts! music.appstate.edu/guitarfest.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.