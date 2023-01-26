These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Black History Month Concerts:
- Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.
Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
During Black History Month, the Hayes School of Music and the Department of English will be offering two concerts featuring music and poetry by Black composers and writers. We invite you to listen to this remarkable collection of music and poetry this month of Feb. and encourage you to cultivate your own informed, curious, and enlivened connection with the composers, poets, and their respective traditions. We hope that you will find musical and poetic gems that you can enjoy for years to come!
Faculty Potpourri
Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
The Faculty Potpourri recital is a tradition in the Hayes School of Music, brightening the first week of Feb. with a colorful assortment of solo and chamber pieces.
Endowed Scholarship Recital I: Thursday, Feb. 9th from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Endowed Scholarship Recital II: Sunday, Feb. 12th from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Todd Wright’s Valentine’s Day Jazz Concert: Tuesday, Feb. 14th from 8 to 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band: Wednesday, Feb. 15th from 8 to 9:30 p.m., The Schaefer Center
Concert Band: Thursday, Feb. 16 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., The Schaefer Center
Jazz Ensemble I: Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8 to 9 p.m., The Schaefer Center (Program)
Appalachian Symphony Orchestra: Sunday, Feb. 19 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Schaefer Center
Black History Month Concert II: Sunday, Feb. 19 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Faculty/Guest Artist Recital — Catherine Garner, Piano: Sunday, Feb. 19 from 8 to 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Army Jazz Combo: Monday, Feb. 20 from 8 to 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Faculty Recital — Joby Bell, Organ: Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 8 to 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Community Music School Spring Programs
Interested in taking music classes or lessons with the Community Music School this Spring?
Visit music.appstate.edu/cms and fill out the Interest Survey!
Most programs begin the week of Feb. 6. Registration will begin shortly before each class begins. Those who fill out the Interest Survey will have the first opportunity to register.
Programs at the Broyhill Music Center in Boone
Appalachian Chorale: Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m., ages 14-adult
Let’s Play Piano! 1: Mondays 5:15 to 6 p.m., ages 7-11, begins Feb. 6
Let’s Play Piano! 2: Mondays 6:15 to 7 p.m., ages 8-13, begins Feb. 6
Appalachian Youth Chorale: Tuesdays 5 to 5:45 p.m., ages 7-14, begins Feb. 7
Appalachian Symphony Orchestra: Tue/Thu 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., 14 Adult by audition only
Youth Drum and Dance: Wednesdays 5:30-6:15 p.m., ages 5-10 with adult family, begins Feb. 8
Community Drumming: Wednesdays 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., ages 11-adult, begins Feb. 8
Appalachian Community Orchestra: Thursdays 6:30 to 7:20 p.m., ages 12-adult, begins Feb. 9
Private Lessons: typical times are Mon-Thu from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.; various ages; begins Feb. 6
Programs at the HUB Station Arts Center in Hudson
Let’s Play Ukulele!: Tuesdays 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., ages 8-13, begins Feb. 7
Let’s Play Piano!: Thursdays 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., ages 7-12, begins Feb. 9
Regular prices for this semester’s group programs range from $150 to $275.
Partial or complete scholarships will be available based on financial need.
See music.appstate.edu/cms for private lesson pricing information.
