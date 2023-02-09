These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Endowed Scholarship Recitals — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission. Thursday, Feb. 9, 8p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.
These recitals feature solo and group performances by stellar musicians receiving endowed scholarships to attend the Hayes School of Music.
An Evening of Valentine Jazz with Todd Wright and Friends — Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
Make it a date or simply celebrate a love of jazz with this long-running Valentine’s Day tradition! This Valentine’s Day concert welcomes guest pianist Bill Bares and features classic love songs performed by Todd Wright, saxophone; Andy Page, guitar; Adam Booker, bass; and Rick Dilling, drums.
Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band: Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m., The Schaefer Center
The bands present a concert of contemporary music illustrating themes from sea monsters to traditional music to heartfelt reflection, including a piano concerto performance by Dr. Junie Cho and A Place We Call Home (2020) by App State composer Terrell Cordice.
Concert Band — “Ribbons of Light”: Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. The Schaefer Center
The Concert Band presents great band works on the topics of light and sky.
Jazz Ensemble I: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. The Schaefer Center
Directed by Prof. Todd Wright, the Jazz Ensemble performs with guest artist Dave Stryker, guitar, on several of Stryker’s own pieces.
Appalachian Symphony Orchestra “Sounds of Home”: Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m., The Schaefer Center
The ASO performs The Moldau and Rhosymedre along with Summer Springs, a steel pan concerto by Louis Raymond-Kolker, and the Nigerian Folk Song Suite by graduate student Clement Edet Okon. (More about Okon and his composition: today.appstate.edu/2023/02/06/okon)
Black History Month Concert — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.
The Hayes School of Music and the Department of English present music and poetry by Black composers and writers, introduced by Jamie Parson, J.D., App State’s Chief Diversity Officer. Enjoy vocal and instrumental music; classical, jazz, and more; and performances by the Gospel Choir, Treble Choir, and music faculty. Learn more at music.appstate.edu/blackhistorymonth.
Catherine Garner, Piano and Serena Hill-Laroche, Soprano will perform works by Lily Boulanger, Joaquin Turina, Abby Betinis, and William Grant Still on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. in Rosen Concert Hall.
Army Jazz Combo: Monday, Feb. 20at 8 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Faculty Recital — Joby Bell, Organ: Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Community Music School Spring Programs
Interested in taking music classes or lessons with the Community Music School this Spring?
Visit music.appstate.edu/cms and fill out the Interest Survey!
Most programs begin the week of February 6. Registration will begin shortly before each class begins. Those who fill out the Interest Survey will have the first opportunity to register.
Programs at the Broyhill Music Center in Boone
Appalachian Chorale: Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m., ages 14-adult
Let’s Play Piano! 1: Mondays 5:15 to 6 p.m., ages 7-11, begins Feb. 6
Let’s Play Piano! 2: Mondays 6:15 to 7 p.m., ages 8-13, begins Feb. 6
Appalachian Youth Chorale: Tuesdays 5 to 5:45 p.m., ages 7-14, begins Feb. 7
Appalachian Symphony Orchestra: Tues./Thurs. 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., 14 Adult by audition only
Youth Drum and Dance: Wednesdays 5:30-6:15 p.m., ages 5-10 with adult family, begins Feb. 8
Community Drumming: Wednesdays 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., ages 11-adult, begins Feb. 8
Appalachian Community Orchestra: Thursdays 6:30 to 7:20 p.m., ages 12-adult, begins Feb. 9
Private Lessons: typical times are Mon-Thu from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.; various ages; begins Feb. 6
Programs at the HUB Station Arts Center in Hudson
Let’s Play Ukulele!: Tuesdays 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., ages 8-13, begins Feb. 7
Let’s Play Piano!: Thursdays 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., ages 7-12, begins Feb. 9
Regular prices for this semester’s group programs range from $150 to $275. Partial or complete scholarships will be available based on financial need.
See music.appstate.edu/cms for private lesson pricing information.
