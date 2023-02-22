These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Viola Studio Recital
The Hayes School of Music Viola Studio Recital performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. in Rosen Concert Hall. A wide variety of styles and composers will be represented, including J.S. Bach, Bartok, Campagnoli, Severn, Ponce, and an improvisation by violist Ryan Stukes. The Viola Studio is directed by Dr. Eric Koontz.
Student Voice Recital — Kaitlin Sproules: Friday, Feb. 24 – from 6 to 7 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Conducting Recital — T.j. Anderson: Saturday, Feb. 25 – from 6 to 7 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
James Stokes and Friends — Faculty Recital
Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Program. Six faculty perform crowd-pleasing favorites from the Baroque era today! James Stokes, trumpet and flugelhorn; Joby Bell, organ; Junie Cho, piano; Brent Bingham, trumpet; Nancy Bargerstock, violin; and Greg Simmons, guitar.
Jazz Ensemble II: Tuesday, Feb. 28 – from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall — Program
Appalachian Opera Theatre: Dido and Aeneas by Henry Purcell
March 2, 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.; March 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Theatre
Experience Henry Purcell’s rendition of the mythic love story of Dido and Aeneas, set within the drama of a painter’s life and studio. Tickets will be $5 for students and $15 for general admission. Visit apptheatre.org for more information. It will not be live-streamed.
Student Bassoon Recital — Kaitlyn Elliott: Saturday, March 4 – from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall — Program
Student Saxophone Recital — Casey Barlow: Sunday, March 5 – from 4 to 5 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Faculty Saxophone Recital — Dr. Scott Kallestad: Tuesday, March 7 – from 8 – 9 p.m.
Faculty Recital — Dr. Ellie Wee, cello, with guest artist Dr. Mira Frisch, cello and Dr. Bair Shagdaron, piano: Thursday, March 9 – from 6 to 7 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Edge Ensemble (Percussion Ensemble): Thursday, March 9 – from 8 to 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Community Music School Spring Programs
Interested in taking music classes or lessons with the Community Music School this Spring?
Classes have begun, but a few Boone programs have spaces remaining: Private Lessons, Appalachian Youth Chorale, Let’s Play Piano! 1, Appalachian Community Orchestra, and Youth Drum and Dance. Let’s Play Ukulele! is available in Hudson. Visit music.appstate.edu/cms to learn more and register.
Cannon Music Camp
Apply now to Cannon Music Camp, a comprehensive summer music camp for high school musicians! This summer’s camp is June 24 to July 15. Visit cannon.appstate.edu/apply for more information.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
