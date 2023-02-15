These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Concert Band — “Ribbons of Light”
Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m., The Schaefer Center
The Concert Band presents great band works on the topics of light and sky, including Courtly Airs and Dances (1995) Ron Nelson, Dusk (2004) by Steven Bryant, Spirals of Light (2007) by Sean O’Loughlin, Sheltering Sky (2012) by John Mackey, and The Light Eternal (1992) by James Swearingen.
Jazz Ensemble I with Dave Stryker, guitar
Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m., The Schaefer Center
Directed by Prof. Todd Wright, App State’s Jazz Ensemble I performs with guest artist Dave Stryker, guitar, on several of Stryker’s own pieces. Whether you’ve heard Stryker fronting his own group (with 35 CD’s as a leader to date), or as a featured sideman with Stanley Turrentine and Jack McDuff, you know why Gary Giddins in the Village Voice called him “one of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years.” (from DaveStryker.com.) Jazz Ensemble I is composed of enthusiastic jazz students at Appalachian State and frequently engages them in performances alongside internationally acclaimed jazz greats.
Appalachian Symphony Orchestra “Sounds of Home”
Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m., The Schaefer Center
The ASO performs The Moldau and Rhosymedre along with Summer Springs (a steel pan concerto by Louis Raymond-Kolker) and the Nigerian Folk Song Suite by graduate student violinist Clement Edet Okon. (More about Okon and his composition: today.appstate.edu/2023/02/06/okon)
Black History Month Concert
Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
The Hayes School of Music and the Department of English present music and poetry by Black composers and writers, introduced by Jamie Parson, J.D., App State’s Chief Diversity Officer. Enjoy vocal and instrumental music; classical, jazz, and more; and performances by the Gospel Choir, Treble Choir, and music faculty. Learn more at music.appstate.edu/blackhistorymonth.
Catherine Garner, Piano and Serena Hill-Laroche, Soprano will perform works by Lily Boulanger, Joaquin Turina, Abby Betinis, and William Grant Still on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. in Rosen Concert Hall. An award winning vocal artist, Hill-LaRoche has earned praise for her “power, virtuosity…and elegance” with “a thrilling instrument at the top of its range.” Dr. Garner has performed as a collaborative pianist with such groups as The New Music Collective in Charleston, the Coastal Winds, the Greenville Choral Society, and with various soloists around the Southeast. Along with her active performing career she is currently area coordinator of the keyboard faculty and the Director of the Collaborative Piano at Appalachian State University.
Victory Groove Army Jazz Combo: Monday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Organ Recital — Dr. Joby Bell
Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Experience the incredible sound of the organ as Dr. Bell presents Marche Héroïque by Herbert Brewer, fugues by David Garner, and Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24 — all illuminated by Bell’s program notes that share the history and characteristics of the music.
Community Music School Spring Programs
Interested in taking music classes or lessons with the Community Music School this Spring?
Classes have begun, but a few Boone programs have spaces remaining: Private Lessons, Appalachian Youth Chorale, Let’s Play Piano! 1, Appalachian Community Orchestra, and Youth Drum and Dance. Let’s Play Ukulele! Is available in Hudson. Visit music.appstate.edu/cms to learn more and register!
Cannon Music Camp
Apply now to Cannon Music Camp, a comprehensive summer music camp for high school musicians! This summer’s camp is June 24 — July 15.
Visit cannon.appstate.edu/apply for more.
