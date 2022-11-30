These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Appalachian Community Orchestra (Community Music School)
Thursday, Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission (not live-streamed)
30th Annual Holiday Scholarship Concert
Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. — The Schaefer Center
Tickets are $12. All proceeds support scholarships in the Hayes School of Music.
Visit music.appstate.edu/holiday to purchase tickets and learn more about the concert. While the concert tradition continues, this will be the last one directed by Dr. Stephen Hopkins, who originated the concert in 1993. Hear a dozen ensembles and 200 students in this traditional beginning to the holiday season in the High Country!
Student Recital — Kaitlyn Look, percussion: Saturday, Dec. 3⋅from 4:00 – 5 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
Appalachian Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Dance Party
Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. — The Schaefer Center — Free Admission
The ASO, directed by Dr. Alexandra Dee, presents a concert themed around dances: “Danse Bacchanale” from Samson and Dalila by Camille Saint-Saens; Concerto for Marimba and Strings by Emmanuel Sejourne, featuring soloist Michael Corts; and Suite from Masquerade by Aram Khachaturian.
Appalachian Symphony Band and Appalachian Clarinet Ensemble
Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. — The Schaefer Center — Free Admission
The Clarinet Ensemble and Symphony Band perform works by Bach, Mozart, Smetana, and more — including Mare Tranquillitatis by App State faculty composer Roger Zare and two pieces by Hayes School of Music student composer Douglas Hoffman.
Appalachian Wind Ensemble: Symphonic Masterworks
Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. — The Schaefer Center — Free Admission
The Wind Ensemble offers a fantastic program of 20th-century repertoire by Shostakovich, Gibson, Day, Persichetti, and Hindemith — selections reflecting on the suffering and joy of life. Dr. John Stanley Ross conducts.
Student Recital — Eric Luke, voice: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall — Free Admission
Gospel Choir: Bless Me!
Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
The Gospel Choir sings literature taken from the African American religious experience. This robust music full of highly syncopated rhythms and beautiful harmonies will stir your soul! The Gospel Choir is directed by Dr. DaVaughn Miller and features several student soloists in this performance. Jamie Parson, JD, Appalachian State University’s Chief Diversity Officer, will deliver closing remarks.
Student Piano Recital — Andy Leyva Vera: Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall — Free Admission
Appalachian Chorale & Glee Club: Trophies of Grace
Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
With the tenor-bass Glee Club and the full sound of the Appalachian Chorale, this concert covers styles from classical to gospel! The ensembles join the sounds of their voices and hands together for the final piece, Clap Praise! by Diane L. White-Clayton, drawing the concert to a powerful conclusion. The ensembles are directed by Dr. DaVaughn Miller with collaborative pianists Tyler Dellaperute and Dr. Joby Bell.
Cannon Music Camp
Apply now to Cannon Music Camp, a comprehensive summer music camp for high school musicians! This summer’s camp is June 24 — July 15, 2023. cannon.appstate.edu/apply
Audition resource for middle and high school instrumentalists
Middle and high school musicians auditioning for All-State/All-District Band or Honors Orchestra in North Carolina can visit cannon.appstate.edu for a helpful resource. Practice the audition solos with support from video demonstrations by faculty from Cannon Music Camp and the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University.
