These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend.
Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Student Recital — Jason Wise, composer and bass trombone: Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Will Broadman: Monday, April 10, from 8 to 9 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
String Chamber Ensembles: Tuesday, April 11, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Guitar Ensemble: Wednesday, April 12 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Jacob Naegele: Thursday, April 13from 6 to 7 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Percussion Ensemble: Thursday, April 13 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Emma Tracy, cello: Friday, April 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Treble Choir: Journeying Through Land and Sky!, Friday, April 14 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
The Appalachian Treble Choir performs pieces related to journeys, passages, landscapes and sky. They will sing “I Sing that My Voice may be Heard” by Gwen Macleod Hall, “Luys Zevart” by Vahram Sarkissina, “Terre-Neuve” by Marie-Claire Saindon, “Terre-Neuve”, “The Bike Let Loose” by Edie Hill, “Tableaux du Voyage” by Vincent D’Indy, “Galop-Marche” by Albert Lavignac, and “Stars” by Louis DeShantz. The Treble Choir is directed by Dr. Priscilla Porterfield and features student guest conductor Tristan Ream. Pianists Eric Luke, Dr. Junie Cho, Dr. Rodney Reynerson and Tyler Dellaperute play with the ensemble at this concert.
Honors Seminar — Awards and Performances: Friday, April 14 at 1 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Jenna Moynihan, voice: Saturday, April 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Gage Simmons, percussion: Saturday, April 15 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Masters Degree Community Engaged Project: Saturday, April 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Ballroom, Plemmons Student Union
Student Recital — Wallace Brown, voice: Saturday, April 15 at 8 to 9 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Shared Recital — Nathan Cox and David Rolland, Trumpet: Sunday, April 16 at 12 to 1 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Steely Pan Steel Band: Sunday, April 16from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at The Schaefer Center
Student Recital — Rachel Leonard: Sunday, April 16 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Blazing Bassoons: Sunday, April 16from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Join the Blazing Bassoons for their last concert led by Dr. Jon Beebe! This promises to be a wonderful send-off for Dr. Beebe, showcasing the skills of the bassoon studio in chamber and ensemble pieces. The program includes “The Grouchy Old Bear” by Julius Fucik, “Celtic Spirit” by Bill Douglas, a “Blazing Beatles” medley, and classics by Mozart, Beethoven, and more.
