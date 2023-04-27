Dr. Stephen Hopkins

Dr. Stephen Hopkins will conduct more than 200 alumni and students at his retirement concert on April 29.

 Photo courtesy Hayes School of Music

These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.

Wind Ensemble: Thursday, April 27 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. The Appalachian Wind Ensemble presents the final concert of their season with H. Robert Reynolds, an internationally renowned conductor! This concert features the winner of the Appalachian Wind Ensemble Concerto Competition, Max Kinard, playing Arutiunian’s Concerto for Trumpet. The concert includes music by Shostakovich, Holst, Grieg, and Lauridsen, and closes with Omar Thomas’s exuberant Come Sunday, “a two-movement tribute to the Hammond organ’s central role in black worship services”.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.