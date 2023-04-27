These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Wind Ensemble: Thursday, April 27 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. The Appalachian Wind Ensemble presents the final concert of their season with H. Robert Reynolds, an internationally renowned conductor! This concert features the winner of the Appalachian Wind Ensemble Concerto Competition, Max Kinard, playing Arutiunian’s Concerto for Trumpet. The concert includes music by Shostakovich, Holst, Grieg, and Lauridsen, and closes with Omar Thomas’s exuberant Come Sunday, “a two-movement tribute to the Hammond organ’s central role in black worship services”.
Piano Studios Recital: Friday, April 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
University Singers, Chamber Singers, and Alumni Choir: Saturday, April 29 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Dr. Stephen Hopkins will conduct his last Appalachian State University concert before retirement, entitled “What Are They Going To Do, Fire Me?,” featuring the University Singers, Chamber Singers, faculty instrumentalists, and the 160-strong Alumni Choir! Many of Dr. Hopkins’ students will be coming to Boone for this special concert to perform on stage together as his alumni choir. This concert will feature some choral selections that Dr. Hopkins wished to conduct one last time, including pieces by Morten Lauridsen, Daniel E. Gawthrop, Elaine Hagenberg, Moses Hogan and Mack Willberg.
Appalachian Symphony Orchestra: Springtime in Paris: Sunday, April 30 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. This concert will bring the audience on a journey to Paris in springtime, featuring Lili Boulanger’s striking depiction of a spring morning, “D’un matin de printemps,” and George Gershwin’s rousing musical postcard of Parisian sights and bustling city energy, “An American in Paris.” Also featured on the concert are the winners of the ASO Concerto-Aria Competition: Grayson Milholin, baritone, and Sofi Rohlman, soprano.
Gospel Choir — “My World Needs You”: Sunday, April 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Appalachian Youth Chorale (Community Music School): Tuesday, May 2 from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Appalachian Chorale & Glee Club: The Call of Music: Tuesday, May 2 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall. The Appalachian Chorale & Glee Club, led by Dr. DaVaughn Miller, present choral works such as “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (Johnson, arr. Carter), “One Hand, One Heart” (Bernstein arr. Shaw), and many more to inspire the spirit! “Music can communicate messages that touch the heart and move us toward action,” Dr. Miller says. “This concert focuses on the positive messages that bolster the soul and moves the heart to love unity, hope, courage, and unity!” The two ensembles will be performing music drawing on folk elements as well as contemporary sounds. The singers will be joined by piano, violin, and trumpet for some selections.
Cornocopia (Horn Ensembles): Wednesday, May 3 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Appalachian Community Orchestra (Community Music School): Thursday, May 4, from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall (not live-streamed)
Commencement Events
Hayes School of Music Commencement Celebration: Thursday, May 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Schaefer Center.
Commencement: Friday, May 12 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Holmes Convocation Center — visit appstate.edu/commencement for complete information.
