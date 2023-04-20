These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Student Recital — Grayson Milholin, voice: Thursday, April 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Recital — Samad Ansari, guitar: Friday, April 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Recital — Michael Corts, percussion: Friday, April 21 from 8 to 9 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Annette Gregoire, viola: Saturday, April 22 from noon to 1 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Shared Recital — Hailey Walker and Will Rivers, trombone: Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Hannah Gallimore: Saturday, April 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Shared Recital — Alex Sims and Jackson Ayscue, percussion: Saturday, April 22 from 8 to 9 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Gavin Armstrong, clarinet: Sunday, April 23 from noon to 1 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Shared Recital — Chayse Howard and Samuel Schon, tuba: Sunday, April 23 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
A Farewell Recital — Dr. Jon Beebe, bassoon: Sunday, April 23 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall. Dr. Jon Beebe, bassoon, presents a farewell recital before his retirement, sharing the stage with the Blazing Bassoons as well as several faculty (Dr. Junie Cho, piano, Dr. Alicia Chapman, oboe, Dr. Eric Koontz, viola, and Dr. Nancy Schneeloch-Bingham, flute) in some of his favorite pieces.
Student Recital — Reagan Painter, clarinet: Sunday, April 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
An Evening of Saxophone Chamber Music: Sunday, April 23 from 8 to 9 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall. The saxophones of the Hayes School of Music play baroque, ragtime, and jazz. Three saxophone quartets and the impressive Saxophone Choir will perform on the concert, which includes pieces by composers such as Bob Mintzer, Eugène Bozza, and Kevin Day, and closes with the Toccata & Fugue in D Minor by Johann Sebastian Bach.
Art Music of Black Composers (Lecture-Recital): Monday, April 24 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at Crossroads in the Plemmons Student Union (not live-streamed). Featuring Douglas Hoffman, clarinet; Audrey Lomax, cello; and Dr. Reeves Shulstad, piano, with music by Francis Johnson, Henry Thacker Burleigh and Basile Bares in arrangements by student Douglas Hoffman.
Faculty Recital — Dr. Bair Shagdaron, piano: Monday, April 24 from 8 to 9 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall. Dr. Bair Shagdaron will present a solo recital of works by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943): his Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op.42, Sonata No.2 in B-flat Minor, Op.36, Elegie in E-flat Minor, Op.3 No.1, and Prelude in G Minor, Op.23 No.5.
Concert Band: Tuesday, April 25 from 8 to 9 p.m. at The Schaefer Center. The Concert Band will perform Mother Earth by David Maslanka, One Life Beautiful by Julie Giroux, Sea Songs by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Infinity by Katahj Copley, Shenandoah, and more. Featuring a special guest appearance by conductor H. Robert Reynolds!
Symphony Band: Wednesday, April 26 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., at The Schaefer Center. With acclaimed guest conductor H. Robert Reynolds, the Appalachian Symphony Band and Brass Choir 1 will play the music of John Phillip Sousa, Johann Sebastian Bach, William Byrd, Darius Milhaud, Wataru Hokoyama and more! Folk songs, patriotic music and fanfares characterize their last concert of the season.
Wind Ensemble: Thursday, April 27 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., at The Schaefer Center. The Appalachian Wind Ensemble presents the final concert of their season with H. Robert Reynolds, an internationally renowned conductor! This concert features the winner of the Appalachian Wind Ensemble Concerto Competition, Max Kinard, playing Arutiunian’s Concerto for Trumpet. The concert includes music by Shostakovich, Holst, Grieg and Lauridsen, and closes with Omar Thomas’s exuberant Come Sunday, “a two-movement tribute to the Hammond organ’s central role in Black worship services.”
Piano Studios Recital: Friday, April 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Schaffel Recital Hall
University Singers, Chamber Singers, and Alumni Choir: Saturday, April 29 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at The Schaefer Center
Appalachian Symphony Orchestra: Springtime in Paris: Sunday, April 30 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at The Schaefer Center
Gospel Choir: Sunday, April 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.