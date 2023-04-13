These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Student Recital — Jacob Naegele: Thursday, April 13 from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Schaffel Recital Hall
Percussion Ensemble — 20th concert in The Open Mind Series: Thursday, April 13 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall. Experience the 20th and final concert in the improvisatory Open Mind Series led by Dr. Rob Falvo! Featuring music by App State faculty Dr. Roger Zare, Dr. Nicholas Cline, and Dr. Andrew Hannon and students Liam Dumaine, Graham Johnson, and Collective Improv at App (C.I.A.).
Student Recital — Emma Tracy, cello: Friday, April 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Schaffel Recital Hall
Treble Choir: Journeying Through Land and Sky!: Friday, April 14 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall — The Appalachian Treble Choir performs pieces related to journeys, passages, landscapes and sky. The Treble Choir is directed by Dr. Priscilla Porterfield and features student guest conductor Tristan Ream. Student trumpeters and several faculty pianists play with the ensemble at this concert.
Honors Seminar — Awards and Performances: Friday, April 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall. Students and faculty will receive awards and scholarships at the Spring Honors Seminar! The ceremony is open to the public and features two musical selections by students.
Student Recital — Lydia Rudd, piano: Saturday, April 15 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Jenna Moynihan, voice: Saturday, April 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall
Melodies For the Greater Good (Masters Degree Community Engaged Project): Saturday, April 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Ballroom, Plemmons Student Union. The Graduate Performers’ Symposium presents “Melodies For the Greater Good”, a donation drive concert For F.A.R.M. Cafe (Feeding All Regardless of Means) with performances by a saxophone quartet, trumpet quintet, and violinist.
Student Recital — Wallace Brown, voice: Saturday, April 15 from 8 to 9 p.m., at the Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Shared Recital — Nathan Cox and David Rolland, Trumpet: Sunday, April 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Schaffel Recital Hall
Steely Pan Steel Band: Sunday, April 16 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at The Schaefer Center
Student Recital — Rachel Leonard: Sunday, April 16 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Schaffel Recital Hall
Blazing Bassoons: Sunday, April 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Rosen Concert Hall — Join the Blazing Bassoons for their last concert led by Dr. Jon Beebe! This promises to be a wonderful retirement send-off for bassoon professor Dr. Beebe, showcasing the skills of the bassoon studio in chamber and ensemble pieces. The program includes “The Grouchy Old Bear” by Julius Fucik, “Celtic Spirit” by Bill Douglas, a “Blazing Beatles” medley (John Lennon/Paul McCartney, arr. Mortimer), and classics by Mozart, Beethoven and more.
Student Shared Recital — Mary Maloney and Joshua Newman, Trumpet: Sunday, April 16 from 8 to 9 p.m. at the Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Composers Recital: Monday, April 17 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall
Brass Studio Ensembles: Tuesday, April 18 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall
Cello Studio Recital: Wednesday, April 19 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Schaffel Recital Hall
Jazz Combos: Wednesday, April 19 from 8 to 9 p.m. at the Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Recital — Grayson Milholin, voice: Thursday, April 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Recital — Samad Ansari, guitar: Friday, April 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Recital — Michael Corts, percussion: Friday, April 21 from 8 to 9 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Annette Gregoire, viola: Saturday, April 22 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Shared Recital — Hailey Walker and Will Rivers, trombone: Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Hannah Gallimore: Saturday, April 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Shared Recital — Alex Sims and Jackson Ayscue, percussion: Saturday, April 22 from 8 to 9 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Gavin Armstrong, clarinet: Sunday, April 23, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Schaffel Recital Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.