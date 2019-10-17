The U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors, the official touring big band of the United States Army will perform at the newly renovated Appalachian Theatre as part of the opening week festivities at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, to a sold out theatre.
This 19-member ensemble performs a diverse music repertoire which includes big band swing, bebop, Latin, contemporary jazz, standards, popular tunes, Dixieland, vocals and patriotic selections. Visit www.AppTheatre.org for more information and upcoming shows at the App Theatre.
