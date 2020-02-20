The Trinity Irish Dance Company is a primarily female company of traditional Irish dancers based out of Chicago, Ill., that will perform in Boone on Feb. 22 at the Schaefer Center for Performing Arts.
Dancer and Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy says that the Trinity Irish Dance Company is different from other like performance groups because of its mission to stay true to where it began.
“We’re bound together by a mission,” Hoy said. “We’re passionate about creating traditional Irish dances to share that aren’t commercialized.”
Hoy and Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard often work together to choreograph new pieces for the dance troupe, which the pair did for some of the pieces that are set to be debuted on the stage in Boone.
While most of the time, works are created at the dance company’s space in Illinois, Hoy says, “inspiration comes from anywhere and everywhere,” and occasionally, a piece will have something of a roadmap to follow.
According to Hoy, there are two pieces that will be previewed at the Schaefer Center performance titled “American Traffic” and “Home.” As an example of a dance with a road map, the latter of the two pieces was conceptualized at a Honky Tonk in Montana. Then, Hoy and Howard had the opportunity to visit New Orleans, La., to get a feel of the city’s people and atmosphere, and afterward, the artistic directors went to Michigan.
“The wonderful things about having a creative mind is that it can come to you in many different spaces,” Hoy said.
Both pieces to be previewed in Boone will make their world premiere on Feb. 29 at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, which has hosted acts such as David Burns and Neil Young.
Hoy, who also assists in casting dancers for each piece, says that dancers typically spend “two weeks straight” completely immersed in a new routine when it’s first introduced to them.
“We present everything we do with honesty,” said Hoy, adding that the troupe’s passionate about reclaiming Irish dancing from more commercialized forms. “We create different dance pieces (with) different feelings to them, but still have strong Irish elements.”
Trinity Irish Dance Company performances include a live band made up of four musicians, and dancers perform 10-11 different works throughout the group’s shows.
Hoy says that one of the goals of the company is to always “present male and female characters on the same footing” to highlight the talent of the dancers as much as possible while also being innovative and “always original.”
The Trinity Irish Dance Company will take the stage of the Schaefer Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Schaefer Center is located on the campus of Appalachian State University at 733 Rivers St. in Boone. Tickets for the Boone performance are $25 for adults, $20 for faculty/staff and $10 for students and children. Purchases can be made by calling the box office at (828) 262-4046 or online at https://theschaefercenter.org/events/id/15/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.