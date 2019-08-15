Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music welcomes back the two-time world champion Green Grass Cloggers of Asheville and the Little Stony Nighthawks from Boone to the Blowing Rock School Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The GGC are celebrating their 48th year of bringing high-energy traditional mountain dance inspired clogging to audiences world-wide. The Little Stony Nighthawks are a dance party string band well-versed in the repertoires of old time, country and first-wave bluegrass.
Tickets, directions and more information can be found at www.mountainhomemusic.org.
