SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts will host its December 2020 Virtual Studio Tour Nov. 23 through Dec. 27, 2020. Participating artists will be featured on the Toe River Arts website, with some having work available for purchase through its Online Studio Tour Store.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has required many of us to rethink and adapt to an ever-changing environment. As an organization, we are using this time to explore new approaches and think innovatively about our work. Historically, the December Studio Tour has been a time for artists to earn revenue, and this will be our primary goal. We have seen great success with other online events and our own new ecommerce platform. We have explored many options and feel a longer, virtual tour will not only earn the artists revenue, but help keep everyone safe,” Executive Director Nealy Andrews said.
Through a partnership with Mayland Community College’s Small Business Center, Toe River Arts will work with artists to either create and develop online and ecommerce capability or to enhance and strengthen already existing ecommerce and social media outlets.
“We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with the Small Business Center and also to work collaboratively to develop new, innovative ways to help our community and artists earn revenue,” Andrews added.
Toe River Arts is taking applications for its December 2020 Virtual Studio Tour now until 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2020. Applications and policies for participation are available for download at toeriverarts.org/studio-tour or may be picked up at the Toe River Arts Spruce Pine Gallery at 269 Oak Ave.
A Studio Tour Preview Exhibition at the Toe River Arts Spruce Pine Gallery will accompany the tour from Nov. 23 through Dec. 27.
For more information, contact Andrews at (828) 765-0524 or nealy@toeriverarts.org.
