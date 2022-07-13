BOONE – Mountain Home Music and the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum announced Todd Wright Jazz Quintet live in concert at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, in partnership with the Watauga County Arts Council on July 17.
Concerts in the Garden will run from 4 to 6 p.m., with gates opening at 3 p.m. The event will feature local art & craft vendors curated by the Watauga Arts Council along with beer, wine, food offerings, walking tours, garden history and live music.
Award-winning Todd Wright is director of jazz studies at Appalachian State University. He has been responsible for conducting Jazz Ensemble I and II, and teaching courses such as jazz improvisation, jazz history, jazz piano, jazz tunes, and coaching combos. He oversees the course of study for the Jazz Certification Program, and created the university’s Jazz Vocal Ensemble. He has earned degrees from University of Pikeville (KY), Appalachian State University, and University of South Florida (Tampa).
In 2013 Wright was nominated for the O. Max Gardner Award, given annually by the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina to a faculty member who “has made the greatest contribution to the welfare of the human race.” He has been the recipient of several university and community service awards, and was selected a winner of the Jazz Fellowship Award given by the North Carolina Arts Council. He serves as a jazz clinician, an adjudicator ad festivals, and speaks on the history of jazz. He is an active jazz saxophonist. His Appalachian students have gone to perform worldwide.
Tickets are $10 for Mountain Home Music and BRAHM members, children under 13, and $15 for the public and are available via blowingrockmuseum.org. Patrons should bring a blanket or folding chair. The Gardens do not permit dogs, so please leave your furry family at home.
If the forecast looks like rain the event will take place at BRAHM, this decision will be made no later than 48 hours prior to the event and ticket holders will be notified at that time. The Daniel Boone Native Gardens contain an outstanding collection of more than 200 varieties of native trees, shrubs, and wildflowers.
Willard Watson, Program and Outreach Director for BRAHAM stated, “the Daniel Boone Native Gardens will provide a stunning backdrop for the concert series, and the museum and Mountain Home Music are grateful to the Watauga Arts Council for their partnership and for providing a diverse mix of talented local artists as well as for their coordination of food and beverage vendors for the series.”
