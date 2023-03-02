BOONE — The Schaefer Center Presents series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, is welcoming radio theatre company LA Theatre Works for “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom” on March 8 at 7 p.m. at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer, son of “I Love Lucy” show creator Jess Oppenheimer, spins this fast-paced, witty tale of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS, from who would play Lucy’s husband to whether Lucy could really be seen pregnant on TV. This hilarious, behind-the-scenes true story of TV’s iconic sitcom brings as much heart and humor to the stage as an episode of “I Love Lucy” itself. Experience the life of the trailblazing comedian through the unique storytelling experience of the award-winning LA Theatre Works.

