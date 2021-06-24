After closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the classic outdoor drama Horn in The West reopens at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 25.
Taking the audience back to 18th century North Carolina, Horn in The West follows settlers of North Carolina as they are launched into the Revolutionary War. Depicting the real history of battles and historical figures, such as Daniel Boone, as well as fictionalized characters, Horn in the West is a beloved fixture of the High Country.
Horn in The West is open every day except Monday at 591 Horn in the West Drive. The gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Box Office at Daniel Boone Park from 1 p.m. through intermission on show days, as well as online at horninthewest.com/tickets or over the phone during box office hours at (828) 264-2120.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for students and $15 for 12 and younger. Additionally, there are options for premiere general admission, which includes assigned seats, as well as a VIP package, which are in the traditional mid-house and front VIP rows. Group prices and military, AAA, and AARP discounts are available as well.
Watauga County Night, in which Watauga County residents pay $5 for general admissions, is traditionally the opening night of Horn in The West’s season, but has been extended to two nights this year: Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26.
The show takes place in the outdoor amphitheater of Daniel Boone Park and CDC guidelines are being followed in regard to masks and social distancing. Currently, there is no outdoor mask mandate in the state of North Carolina or Boone.
Volunteer Wendy Fletcher said that Horn in The West is excited to return after a year away.
“We used last summer to work on and repair costumes and to renovate many things, so we put that time to good use,” said Fletcher.
This year, Horn in The West will feature more local actors and staff. Fletcher said these individuals reside in the high country, including Appalachian State University and Lees-McRae College students and residents of Boone. One of the lead actors, Robin Austin, who plays Preacher Sims, is the son of the original Daniel Boone actor in the 1952 through 1954 seasons of Horn In the West.
Fletcher said that many volunteers have returned to help and participate in the show, “even though they haven’t been in the show in a while,” but more importantly, the staff at Horn in The West are thrilled to welcome back the high country to their amphitheater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.