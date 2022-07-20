BOONE — “Shrek the Musical” will be performed at Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on July 21, 22 and 23 by the Beanstalk Community Theatre.
When Janet Speer, founder and artistic director for the Lees-McRae Summer Theatre, retired, multiple children in the area began begging Amy Beane and Andrea McDonough to start a new theatre program. Beane and McDonough decided the lack of community theatre in the area had to be remedied.
“We started Beanstalk Community Theatre with $500 and a dream,” said Andrea McDonough, executive director of Beanstalk and musical director of the show. “I was afraid we were going to lose money, but we have made money ever since.”
Beanstalk Community Theatre brings the arts to the High Country for all ages to participate.
Beane, executive director of Beanstalk Community Theatre and creative director of the musical, said she is excited to bring “Beanstalk’s cheese” to “Shrek the Musical.”
“Beanstalk cheese” is the specific type of humor that Beanstalk Community Theatre brings to their shows.
“For example, when the script says ‘You’re a crazy dragon, etc.’ we have the actors actually say ‘etc.’ Or audibly say ‘gasp,’” Beane said.
Chris Watson, who plays Shrek, wants the community to know the significance of the musical.
“I think the Gen X, Millennial and Gen Z groups will really identify with this. I believe our generations were the first to stand up and say ‘We are different and that’s okay’... I feel like we really need this message in our community right now,” Watson said.
This is not Watson’s first time working with Beanstalk Community Theatre. Watson originally joined community theater for his children. Now, they will be in the crowd watching him. Community theater and art programs are important to Watson and his family, he said.
“Our community has made it clear that sports are our priority. It is time for our community to say the arts are a priority,” Watson said. “I really hope more community members, especially more school administrators, will come to the show and see the warm sense of community that can be had on stage.”
Tierney Boss, who is playing Fiona in the musical, has always played dancing roles. Being the lead with speaking parts is new territory for her.
“It’s a lot of fun and I feel like I’m growing a lot,” Boss said.
Boss is originally from Waco, Texas, where she played in “Newsies” and “Mamma Mia.” In both plays, Boss played lead dancer. Outside of rehearsals, Boss hones her singing everywhere she can.
Imelda Grant, the stage manager and technical director of the show, has worked with Beanstalk Community Theatre for 12 years.
“I am so proud of the way the ensemble characters have come together to learn their lines and dancing. They have just been amazing. And I never say that,” Grant said.
“Shrek the Musical” begins the season for Beanstalk Community Theatre’s 10-year anniversary. Other shows this season include “Twinderella” and “Dearly Departed.”
Beanstalk Community Theatre does not currently have a space of its own to rehearse, but rehearses at a local school.
“We are lucky Hardin Park allows us to come and rehearse here,” Beane said. “Come Thursday and then go back to work Friday and tell everyone how amazing it was.”
For more information on Beanstalk Community Theatre and “Shrek the Musical” visit beanstalknc.com.
