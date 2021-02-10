Professor Elliot Engel returns to Ashe County on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. for an online event. The event will include a pre-recorded presentation of “Mark Twain – A Light and Entertaining Tale”.
The evening will conclude with a live Q&A with Engel. This is a ticketed event and tickets may be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org
“From the time Mark Twain died right down to today, he has always been called the greatest writer who ever picked up a pen in the history of our country,” Engel said. “Mark Twain wrote one immortal work and only one. A lot of the things he wrote are excellent, but only ‘Huckleberry Finn’ is defined as” among the world’s greatest literature.”
Engel uses his own brand of entertainment and a blurring of fact and fiction to create a humorous tale of the famous author, Samuel Clemmons.
Originally from Indianapolis, Ind. Engel now resides in Raleigh, NC where he has taught courses at NC State University, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University.
Engel has published seven books, in both England and the United States. Many of his articles have appeared in national magazines, including Newsweek. Engel has written three plays, which have been produced within the last five years. PBS Television stations around the country aired his mini-lecture series on his favorite author and literary hero, Charles Dickens.
Engel’s presentations are fast-paced, fascinating and full of information. His previous programs on Dickens, Shakespeare, and The History and Mystery of Wine were enjoyed by many.
Season pass holders should contact programs@ashecountyarts.org for the program link. Tickets for this online event are $20 and are available at www.ashecountyarts.org.
For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.