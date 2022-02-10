BOONE — The Schaefer Center Presents Spring 2022 season, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, kicks off in March with a diverse lineup that is truly universal — BalletX: The Little Prince (March 19), a story ballet inspired by the beloved children’s novella; Nobuntu (March 22), an all-female a capella quintet from Zimbabwe; and acclaimed Americana-country singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash (April 9).
A special abbreviated family matinee performance of The Little Prince will also be offered as part of the APPlause! Family Series. Tickets are on sale now at theschaefercenter.org, in person at the Schaefer Center box office (733 Rivers Street), or by calling (828) 262-4046. A student discount is available for all shows, a faculty/staff discount is available for select shows, and a local resident discount is available for Nobuntu with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe or Avery counties
BalletX: The Little Prince
Saturday, March 19, at 7 p.m.
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Faculty/Staff, $10 Student
Philadelphia’s powerhouse contemporary-ballet company BalletX, led by artistic and executive director Christine Cox, hits the stage with choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s The Little Prince. The full-length ballet performed to the original music of composer Peter Salem is inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless novella of adventure and enlightenment. Lopez Ochoa’s The Little Prince is a ballet for the whole family, sure to delight the imagination of children and adults alike. Set among a landscape of rugged mountains made from stacked white boxes and featuring a playful score that employs a variety of instruments — including a synthesizer, banjo and harmonica — the ballet tells the story of a young interstellar traveler who visits various planets in space, including Earth, while addressing themes of loneliness, friendship, love, and loss. Despite its style and interpretation as a children’s book, The Little Prince makes observations about life, adults, and human nature. The evening performance features a special pre-show introduction by Cox, who says this unique adaptation is “not a lights and tights ballet.”
This presentation is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Office of Arts and Cultural Programs at Appalachian State University.
Excerpts from BalletX: The Little Prince
Saturday, March 19, at 11a.m.
Tickets: $10 Adult, $5 Children (with proof of enrollment in a K-12 school or homeschool)
Part of the APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Family Series
This special 50-minute performance designed for young audience members features excerpts from BalletX’s full-length ballet. The matinee performance includes a special pre-show introduction by artistic and executive director Christine Cox, who will briefly talk to the young audience about the story’s deeply moving plot and explain how this enchanting ballet came together.
Nobuntu
Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m.
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Local Resident Discount (with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe or Avery County), $10 Student
Nobuntu, a female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, has drawn international acclaim for its inventive and mesmerizing performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel. The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira (thumb piano) and organic, authentic dance movements, all of which promote their mission of using music as a vehicle for change to transcend racial and gender boundaries.
Rosanne Cash
Saturday, April 9, at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets: $40 Adult, $35 Faculty/Staff, $25 Student
One of the country’s pre-eminent singer-songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and 12 nominations, as well as 21 Top 40 hits, including 11 #1 singles. Her landmark 2009 album, The List, won the Americana Music Album of the Year award and her 2015 release, The River and the Thread — a collaboration with her husband, musician John Leventhal — earned her three Grammy Awards. She Remembers Everything — her latest release — is a poetic, lush, and soulful collection of songs that reckon with a flawed and intricate world, and marks a return to more personal songwriting after a trio of albums that explored her southern roots and family heritage. That legacy includes, of course, being the daughter of the Man in Black himself, Johnny Cash.
An American original, Cash will perform an evening of songs that are beautiful, emotional and powerful. On their own they tell stories, but Cash enhances the selections by telling the audience the stories behind the songs. She is also aware that for many live events taking place during the pandemic, shows have not sold out. But at a recent show at MPAC in New Jersey, she embraced that reality, explaining, “Our motto is we play for those who come, not for those who didn’t come.”
Cash became the 61st Edward MacDowell Medal recipient during a PBS televised special that premiered on Medal Day, Aug. 8, 2021. Cash was the first woman to win the Medal in composition, working in Americana, rock, blues, folk, and pop, influencing American culture across musical genres. She joins an august group of other MacDowell Medal winners, such as Thornton Wilder (1960), Georgia O’Keeffe (1972), Louise Bourgeois (1990), Toni Morrison (2016), and composers Aaron Copland (1961), David Diamond (1991), Sonny Rollins (2010), and Stephen Sondheim (2013).
