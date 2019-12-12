Print copies of Watauga High School’s newspaper, The Powder Horn, are once again in the hands of WHS students after years of only being published online.
The paper has been a part of the school’s history since its founding in 1965, and during the past three months, journalism students at Watauga High School have worked to revitalize the school’s newspaper.
“The return to print was entirely student-led,” said Adrienne Stumb, English teacher at WHS and faculty advisor of The Powder Horn. “The paper has been a digital publication for several years due to budget needs. My journalism class approached me and asked if they could pursue a print edition. I told them they would have to write a full justification for the return to print, including a cost analysis and data supporting a student desire.”
The Powder Horn staff “wrote a beautiful defense of ‘slow journalism,’” Stumb said. From there, the team of students created the paper’s work flow pattern, found stories and even began the process of grant writing.
While the print paper is something of a blast from the past, the students involved are incorporating some modern platforms to interact with their readers. According to Stumb, the students use a group chat to assign roles, and conduct polls through the paper’s Instagram page, WHSpowderhorn.
For the publication’s editor, senior Emma Shew, getting the paper back in print represents a way to reconnect her peers with the decades-old publication.
She said the work her classmates put into crafting stories deserve a place where they can live in perpetuity; a place where they could become a tactile part of the school’s record.
“We spend so much of our time looking at screens,” Shew said. “We have our laptops that most of our school work is conducted on, we have Smart Boards in every room … I think getting a physical paper will be a really great thing at the high school.”
Senior Ella Brown, who writes for and is tasked with assembling the paper for print, echoed the sentiment.
“There is just something about having an actual paper in your hands,” said Brown. “There is something special about reading news from your community and stories about your peers in a real paper.”
Moving forward, Stumb and her team hopes to increase The Powder Horn’s coverage of the student body while also practicing their First Amendment right.
Stumb clarified that her journalism class prioritizes “being active in the school, researching issues that matter to their fellow students and giving voice to those around them” while also being respectful to whomever they encounter.
“We expect to run some stories through administration as a courtesy,” Stumb said, “but students are being deliberate about approaching a story from all sides.”
The newest publication of The Powder Horn, now being produced in print, was released on Dec. 6, and its schedule will be two publications per month.
Already, the journalists of WHS have plans to expand and better connect with its readership.
“The students want to have regular features including guest writers from the local K-8 schools,” Stumb said. “They want to increase the size of the paper and include a larger creative writing contribution.”
The paper, available at WHS, is staffed by Ella Brown, Taylor McNulty, Bethany Hicks, Abby Graham, Lindsey Hicks, Emma Shew and advisor Adrienne Stumb.
With questions or for more information about The Powder Horn, call WHS at (828) 264-2407.
