On Sunday, Oct. 6, the Orchard at Altapass will host its last book signing of the season — Thomas Goldsmith’s newly published “Earl Scruggs and Foggy Mountain Breakdown: The Making of an American Classic” — the story of a song that crossed the bluegrass/country barrier and into American mainstream music.
“I heard ‘Foggy Mountain Breakdown’ for the first time around 1965 when I started listening to Flatt & Scruggs, Bill Monroe, and the Stanley Brothers in earnest,” Goldsmith said during a recent interview with Bluegrass Today. “Along with the rest of America, I became captivated by its energy and drive in the 1967 movie, ‘Bonnie and Clyde’.”
“Foggy Mountain Breakdown” brought bluegrass, the banjo and Earl Scruggs out of the shadows of 1940’s country music and into the spotlight. Goldsmith shines that light in his new book. He says the “spark” came from banjo player, Jim Mills, known for the three-finger technique named the Scruggs style after its innovator. He said that the 1949 recording ignited his interest in the banjo as a child. As a closet banjo player himself, Mills’ words lit a fire in Goldsmith to learn more about the man and the song.
This led to interviews, not only with Earl Scruggs, (and banjoists Bela Fleck, Sonny Osborne, Steve Martin, Mills, and many others) but with Scruggs’ wife, Louise, and sidemen Curly Seckler, Mac Wiseman, and Jerry Douglas. Although it took 12 years of research, interviews, writing and music, a book was born.
Goldsmith is a music journalist. For more than 30 years, he has worked both in daily newspapers in North Carolina and Tennessee and as a freelance writer. He is the editor of The Bluegrass Reader and winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Best Journalist award. Some will recognize him from his performance in the Parkway Playhouse production of “Along About Sundown” this past spring.
Meet Goldsmith at the Orchard’s red barn porch in a special fall event from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. It’s free and open to the public.
The Orchard is located at 1025 Orchard Road in Spruce Pine at mm 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. For more information about all the Orchard programs, visit www.altapassorchard.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.