Mountain Laurels Back Connie Woolard, Maggie Sparks. Front Rhonda Lorence, Elaine Gray, Suzi Mills.jpg

The Mountain Laurels. Back row: Connie Woolard and Maggie Sparks. Front row: Rhonda Lorence, Elaine Gray and Suzi Mills.

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — Join the West Jefferson Community Partnership as the Summer Concert Series continues with the music of The Mountain Laurels Friday, Aug. 25, from 5:30–7 p.m., in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson. The 2023 Summer Concert Series is in its 12th year of providing music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone. All concerts are free and open to the public. (In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Farmers Market.)

The Mountain Laurels are a Celti-lachian band from the High Country of North Carolina. They began performing in the High Country of North Carolina in 2008 and perform a blend of Celtic and fiddle music typical to the roots culture of Western North Carolina. The band members include founding members Rhonda Lorence on violin, Connie Woolard on hammered dulcimer, and Elaine Gray on guitar. Maggie Sparks joins them on whistle and flute and Suzi Mills performs on bass.

  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.