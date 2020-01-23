WEST JEFFERSON –The Kruger Brothers trio, Jens, Uwe and Joel will take the stage for a sold out concert at the Ashe Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The Kruger Brothers are based in North Carolina and have performed at many regional traditional and bluegrass festivals. Born and raised in Switzerland, Jens and Uwe Kruger have been performing professionally since 1973. After playing for 20 years throughout Europe in various styles and venues, Uwe on guitar and Jens on banjo, the brothers invited bassist Joel Landsberg to join them, and the three musicians formed the acoustic trio audiences around the world know as the Kruger Brothers. Since MerleFest 1997, the event that launched the Kruger Brothers’ career in America, they have performed with the likes of Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson, John McEwen, Willie Nelson and Ricky Skaggs.
Kruger Brothers performances are exciting, calming, entertaining and spontaneous, reflecting their sheer joy in playing music. The members’ virtuoso playing combined with the manner in which they interact with each other and with their audience makes their music uniquely special. The Kruger Brothers’ musical style defies definition, encompassing all styles of music, through its personal individual development, classical European musical influences and love of the American spirit. Combine it all together and the result is what can only be described as new American music.
For more information about Arts Council programming please call (336) 846-2787 or visit www.ashecountyarts.org.
