BOONE — The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge is celebrating its first anniversary on Feb. 13 with a birthday party in the hotel lounge.
The birthday celebration will take place during normal lounge hours. Doors will open at 4 p.m., and the night will end at 10 p.m. with last call. The night will include live music performed by the Max N’ Min band and Thursday night drink specials such as half-priced mystery cocktails.
Owners and members of the staff at the Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge are excited to celebrate how far the hotel has come throughout the past year. The Horton is excited to celebrate with the community that made this year a success.
In the heart of the High Country, lies the small town of Boone and the Horton Hotel, located in the center of downtown. The historic hotel is surrounded by Appalachian State University’s campus and the local downtown shops.
Those traveling from outside the city limits of Boone and Blowing Rock can stay in one of the 15 unique rooms the hotel has to offer. Each room creates its own ambiance to provide comfort to guests.
The Horton Hotel is the first boutique and Rooftop Lounge to surface in Boone. Owners Fulton and Denise wanted to preserve and honor the hotels’ history. This was done by incorporating the building’s history throughout a variety of different design elements.
For more information about the Horton Hotel Rooftop and Lounge, visit www.thehorton.com or contact the staff at (828) 832-8060. Follow The Horton on Instagram @thehortonhotel, and Facebook @thehortonboonenc to stay up to date on events and great deals.
