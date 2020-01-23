The Folk Legacy Trio will perform in Watauga High School’s auditorium on Feb. 2 to benefit the Pioneer Playmakers’ upcoming trip to Louisville, Ky., for the Southeastern Theatre Conference at the end of February.
The trio is comprised of George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins, who each have been involved with the music of the great Folk Era since it’s very beginning from different routes.
According to the group’s website, Grove went from being a background picker at The Grand Ole Opry into a 41-year career as banjoist with The Kingston Trio, while Dougherty is a songwriter and former opera director that took international stages as Glenn Yarbrough’s replacement in The Limeliters for 14 years before joining The Kingston Trio. Siggins has performed with the Dapper Dans Barbershop Quartet at Disneyland parks in California, Florida and Japan and was part of a Celtic band for 10 years before joining The Diamonds. Learn more about the trio and the members’ careers at www.folklegacytrio.com.
The Watauga High School Pioneer Playmakers will attend and compete in the Southeastern Theatre Conference on Feb. 26 until March 1. SETC’s mission is to connect individuals to theatre opportunities nationwide, according to its website, and it’s the largest national theatre competition.
After winning first place in the North Carolina Theatre Convention in November 2019 with its production of “Ernest and the Pale Moon,” the Playmakers were chosen to represent North Carolina with the show at the 71st annual SETC.
Tickets to the benefit concert cost $25 and are available at the door and online at www.wataugatheatre.ludus.com/index.php?step=seats.
Donations are also being accepted at www.gofundme.com/f/help-whs-playmakers-get-to-setc to help the troupe meet its goal of $20,000.
To learn more about how to support the WHS Playmakers in its journey to SETC, contact Director Sarah Miller at millers@wataugaschools.org.
