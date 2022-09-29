The Jones House Cultural Center has begun its indoor series of live concerts, and that continues on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with a lively, diverse and fun show by The Faux Paws.
The trio is made up of Andrew VanNorstrand on vocals and guitar, Noah VanNorstrand on vocals, fiddle and mandolin, and Chris Miller on clawhammer banjo, saxophone, clarinet and resonator guitar.
The Faux Paws will be doing a workshop at 5 p.m. on Oct. 5, and then a full concert later that same day at 7:30 p.m. The workshop is free, but you have to pre-register for it by calling (828) 268-6280. Tickets for the concert are $20 and advanced ticket purchases and reservations are required as the seating is limited to 40 chairs. More information can be found at joneshouse.org.
The Faux Paws’ Chris Miller grew up in Florida and has migrated quite a bit since then. He spent ten years in the highly-competitive and at times cliquish jazz scene of New York City. Miller also currently plays for The Revelers, a Cajun country group that was nominated for a Grammy Award a few years ago. Before that, he was a loosely-affiliated side man for the great Louisiana-based band The Red Stick Ramblers near the end of that group’s demise. That experience led to Miller spending some time in the Acadiana part of Louisiana where Cajun music was invented and thrived.
At a certain point during his time in the Northeast, however, Miller decided to attend the Ashokan Music Camp, hosted by the acclaimed fiddler Jay Ungar and musician wife Molly Mason. Ungar is widely known for writing the beautiful and mesmerizing tune “Ashokan’s Farewell.”
While at the Ashokan Music Camp, which is located in Olivebridge, NY, Miller met the VanNorstrand Brothers in 2012 and the trio soon clicked together musically and as friends. Over the last decade, now known as The Faux Paws, the band has brought roots music coolness to every show they play.
Miller, who now lives in Washington State, also has a direct connection to Boone, where his grandparents owned a home off of Bamboo Road for many years. He also attended a music camp at Appalachian State University when he was in high school.
Not only did Miller develop a love for the High Country mountains due to his many visits here, he was lucky enough to see the area’s late musical hero Doc Watson perform live at MerleFest and at the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest at Sugar Grove before Doc Watson passed away in 2012 at 89 years of age.
“I got to see Doc perform a lot, more times than I can count, because I started going to the Boone area when I was pretty young,” said Miller. “My Dad would take me to MerleFest almost every year. Sometimes Doc would just hang out and play in front of Boone Drugstore down on King Street. I feel very lucky, looking back, that I got to see Doc play a bunch of times.”
The journey to the formation of The Faux Paws began when Miller wanted a break from the demanding jazz scene, looking to diversify his musical influences and wanting to play music that had as much feel in it as the need for technical prowess.
“With some of the people that were fully committed to jazz music in New York City, they were dedicated to one specific sub-genre of jazz, even more so than jazz music as a whole,” said Miller. “And, at times, you had to be all in with that mindset to be welcomed into that community. I loved it and I have a lot of reverence for that music, but I was never that fully committed to it, and I think the scene took itself a little too seriously for what I wanted to do. Plus, I like playing for people and not empty rooms. I thought to myself, ‘I love jazz music, but I also love roots music, bluegrass and dance music.’ I never really grew up dancing, but when I started playing with The Revelers and realized how powerful it is to play for a room of people who are dancing, that is when I decided that this is what I wanted to do.”
While known for playing the saxophone, it was Miller’s trips to the Ashokan Music Camps that encouraged him to take up the old-time clawhammer-style of banjo.
“I met Andrew and Noah at the same time I met some of the guys from the Red Stick Ramblers at the Ashokan Music Camps about 12 years ago,” said Miller. “The VanNorstrand Brothers grew up playing with their Mom in a band that played for contra dances. Even though I wasn’t very familiar with most of the styles of music they were playing at the time, we three hit it off right away and started playing together in all different kinds of formats. They were incredible experts at how the mechanics of the music and the dance all fit together. So, I was lucky to have them as teachers and someone to play with back then.”
Jay Ungar has stated that he thinks that Noah VanNorstrand is one of the five top fiddlers in the business right now.
“Noah is just prolific as a musician,” said Miller. “For example, we were working on a Tom Petty song and Noah came up with a new fiddle tune that fit right over it, and now our arrangement of the song combines that fiddle tune. It’s a cool mash-up. People seem to be into it, and we’re into it, so we’re just having fun right now. We kind of call what we do ‘groove grass.’ It’s not really bluegrass, or any genre that any purist would agree with, but we definitely borrow heavily from a lot of different genres. It is really fun to figure out how to keep the elements of dance music as a skeleton of what we do, and then build songs on top of it that can reach a wider audience.”
More information can be found at thefauxpawsmusic.com.
