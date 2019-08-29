WEST JEFFERSON — The Farmhouse Juice & Wellness Shop at 114 N. Jefferson Avenue is offering the community a healthy alternative for breakfast and lunch, according to owner Jessica Turner during the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 22.
The health café opened its doors a little more than two weeks ago with the goal of showing people that local, healthy food is still delicious, Turner said. The menu includes organic juices, smoothies, salads, sandwiches, açai and quinoa bowls, as well as breakfast options.
“We’re quicker than McDonald’s, and we’re priced about the same,” Turner said, adding that nothing on the Farmhouse’s menu is more than $10.
With a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration, Turner said she has always looked to promote a healthy lifestyle, but chose to stay out of the medical field because of her passion for natural, alternative medicine. She worked in property management for the past five years alongside her husband, Andrew, who also co-owns the café, while raising her family.
When she found out that a location was available in downtown, Turner said she decided to pursue her dream of opening the business, and from there, everything worked out perfectly.
“I didn’t know what it would take, and the whole process went like it was meant to be,” Turner said. “My ultimate goal, and one of the reasons why we named it The Farmhouse, is we want to bring in as much local produce as we can.”
One of The Farmhouse’s featured menu items is the “banana split,” offering a nutritious twist to the beloved dessert, made up of either plain or vanilla greek yogurt and topped with granola, honey and almond butter drizzle, berries, coconut and nutella.
The café also serves daily wellness shots, providing anti-inflammatory, immunity and other health benefits, Turner said, as well as local tea from Appalachian Wild Teas. Turner also plans to offer specialty coffee in the near future.
All menu items, such as salad dressings and hummus, are made in-house by Turner and her staff, including Cassondra Greer, who Turner said was a big part of the café’s opening.
The Farmhouse Juice & Wellness Shop is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (336) 846-3002 or find them on Facebook @thefarmhousewj.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.