The weekend of Nov. 16-17 will be a one-two punch for American roots music in Boone with the back-to-back shows of The Cleverlys and Old Crow Medicine Show.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue will host The Cleverlys, a group that combines top-notch bluegrass music with comedy. Based in Nashville and recently signed to the Mountain Home Music Company label located on the south side of Asheville in Arden, the band has a new album out now titled “Blue.”
“Blue” finds The Cleverlys having some bluegrass fun with some roots music interpretations of songs by Justin Bieber (“Baby”), Beyonce (“Irreplaceable”), the classic rock group The Zombies (“She’s Not/Ain’t There”) and LMFAO (“Party Rock Anthem”). The band also showcases its more serious side with an audience favorite, as in their sweet interpretation of the Seldom Scene’s classic cut “Wait A Minute.”
When The Cleverlys came onto the radar in the bluegrass world about a decade ago, the band’s combination of excellent musicianship and off-the-wall comedy threw the genre for a loop. Because they dress up as their fictional characters of Digger Cleverly, Ricky Lloyd Cleverly, DVD Cleverly, Cub Cleverly and Sock Cleverly, one wondered where the talent for comedy originated. As it turns out, the heart of the group’s rich vein of humor was a well-honed stage career by the leader of The Cleverlys, Paul Harris.
Paul Harris, aka Digger Cleverly, had a whole other life in show business before he combined his comedy talent with the bluegrass music he grew to love as a young man.
Harris grew up in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas and developed a knack for making people laugh while still just a kid. His hometown of Mountain View featured the White River Hoedown where he was one of three comedians who performed between the old school country music acts.
“It was a little, tiny opry-type of show and when I was 17, they had a talent contest and the winner got $500, and I ended up winning it,” said Harris. “During that time, I was in a small high school in Arkansas, and we only had 60 people in our graduating class. At almost every function, they would ask me to get up and do some comedy, so I kind of already had a routine worked out. At the White River Hoedown, we would pack it out with crowds up to 300-500 people every performance. So, I developed a bit of a reputation as a comic in that area of Arkansas.”
The entertainment hub of Branson, Missouri, was less than a three hour drive from Mountain View, and eventually Harris was tabbed to be an opening act comedian there at various show houses. In the 1990s, Branson entertainment district was booming with many famous acts holding court in their own small theaters. The concept was simple as music and comedy fans could see all of their favorite acts in one place, and the performers could go home every night instead of travelling.
One day, Harris played golf with country music star Mickey Gilley. Gilley, who was first cousins with fellow piano playing legends Jerry Lee Lewis and Rev. Jimmy Swaggart, recorded many chart-topping hits back in the day including, “Room Full Of Roses,” “Honky Tonk Memories,” “True Love Ways,” “Here Comes The Hurt Again” and “Stand By Me,” the latter two coming off of the hit soundtrack to the John Travolta movie Urban Cowboy.
“Mickey invited me to play golf one time and I was working with a different group then,” said Harris. “As soon as I got in the golf cart that day, Mickey said, ‘Man, you need to leave those guys and start your own thing. You got it. You just have to have the guts to do it.’ Then, he told me a story about whenever he would pick up his cousin Jerry Lee Lewis from the airport, and Gilley was doing construction work at the time, and he would see Jerry Lee holding enough money to choke a mule. He thought, ‘Man, I can play the piano as good as Cousin Jerry.’ So, Jerry Lee gave Mickey the boost to do his own thing. He told me all of that just to show me that I just needed a little boost to go for it. I never looked back.”
Soon, Harris was doing an astounding 500 shows per year, performing up to three shows a day for six days a week. He learned to read a room and to make different types of audiences laugh. Harris’ favorite comedians are the Monty Python troupe, Christopher Guest, and Michael McKean and Harry Shearer who made the This Is Spinal Tap and A Might Wind movies.
After playing in Branson for over a decade, Harris decided to get off the grind and move to Nashville. Eventually, the idea for the The Cleverlys came to him in a flash.
The members of The Cleverlys include Paul Harris as Digger Cleverly, Matt Skates on the bass as Ricky Lloyd Cleverly, Will MacLean plays the banjo as DVD Cleverly, Matt Flake plays the fiddle and is known as Sock Cleverly, and Meade Richter occasionally plays the fiddle as Quatro.
The newest member of the group is local talent Cameron Owens, who plays the mandolin as the character Cub Cleverly. Owens toured the world in his family band led by his father, Boone resident Andy Owens. The elder Owens came in an impressive third place in the 2018 Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at MerleFest. Cameron, on the other hand, is an Eastern Tennessee State University music program alumnus, and he used to perform often in the High Country with the band The Honey Chasers.
So, for a night of music and comedy, with a return of a local talent made good in Cameron Owens, mark your calendar and come on out for a fun-filled show by The Cleverlys on Nov. 16 at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.