The rise of the COVID-19 virus has been tense for everybody. Quarantines, social distancing and changes in our daily lives have been new experiences for all of us. Even through all of this uncertainty, there is one activity that has been pertinent to providing peace of mind for many people: bird watching.
Bird watching is an excellent resource for physical and mental health. Birding offers a perfect opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy some fresh air after being stuck inside due to mandates and quarantines.
Fortunately, there are many excellent areas in the region to enjoy the outdoors. And, luckily, all those places host a wide range of bird species.
One of the best birding locations is the Boone Greenway Trail. The Greenway hosts a variety of habitats including forest, a small wetland, a river and grassy fields, each supporting a unique variety of bird species. As you walk the trail, search for great blue herons on the water, and keep an eye out for sparrows, blackbirds and robins on the fields. Don’t forget to listen for new arrivals of spring warblers.
In regard to warblers, the Appalachian Mountains hosts dozens of species of these small, energetic birds. They are masters of song and display a seemingly endless array of colors and patterns. Northwestern North Carolina is visited by most of the species present in the Eastern United States, including the golden-winged warbler, a species facing serious population declines.
Regardless of the bird watcher’s skill level, birds are easily accessible and easy to learn. With a wide range of field guides and free apps for smartphones, such as the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s app “Merlin,” learning bird identification is easier than ever.
Oftentimes, the perfect way to start learning is in your own yard. Set up some bird feeders and watch the birds flock to your yard. You might be surprised by how many species you find. Wrens, woodpeckers, cardinals, bluebirds, and hummingbirds are some popular backyard favorites. Breeding season is also picking up speed. Put up a few birdhouses, and nesting birds will soon move in.
For those who are interested in picking up birdwatching as a new hobby, or possibly a new obsession, there are plenty of resources to get started, including the High Country Audubon Society, which features members who are experts on birds and other wildlife in the region.
While scheduled walks and meetings have been canceled for the time being, the group’s website has useful information about regional birding. Visit its website for more information at https://highcountryaudubon.org.
The National Audubon Society has been at the forefront of encouraging birdwatching and conservation, even during the pandemic. Its website at https://www.audubon.org offers countless articles about birds, conservation, birding safely with the virus, the positive effects of being outdoors and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.