ASHE COUNTY — The 30th annual Blue Ridge Brutal, an annual fundraiser for Ashe County Arts Council, brought cyclists from across the state together for a day of pedaling through the hills of Ashe County on Saturday, Aug. 10.
More than 300 riders participated in the challenge, raising funds for the Ashe Civic Center while competing for first place in three separate ride lengths — 56, 72 and 102 miles.
The routes showcased some of Ashe County’s best views, including the Blue Ridge Parkway and other scenic roads in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.