Ashe County Public Library continues its virtual program series, “Talking about Race in Literature and Life” during the month of November. As part of the library’s long-running Involving Books program, this series encourages community members to engage in reading, learning and discussion to support a foundation of positive change.
The series began in October with “Book of Little Axe” by Lauren Francis Sharma. This gleaming epic follows Rosa from her native Trinidad to the American West, tracking heartache, history and familial duty from one place and time to another.
Currently, the series is highlighting “How I Shed My Skin: Unlearning the Racist Lessons of a Southern Childhood” by Jim Grimsley, a North Carolina native. Grimsley’s book is available at the library and via Homegrown Ebooks at www.nclive.org/homegrown. In this honest and emotional memoir, Grimsley shares his personal experience with school desegregation and reflects on how that event and the subsequent years spent with his classmates shaped his beliefs, friendships and ultimately, his life.
The library encourages the community to submit book reviews, artwork, or creative writing related to “The Book of the Little Axe” or “How I Shed My Skin” to ashereference@arlibrary.org.
In addition to book discussions, librarians will host Living Room Conversations on Race & Ethnicity and Race & Incarceration. These facilitated, small-group, roundtable conversations focus on sharing individual experiences and listening to others’ experiences in response to prompts and questions. Living Room Conversations, a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 as a result of a transpartisan partnership focused on bridging divides through conversation, takes the motto “respect, relate, connect” as its foundation. Much like the “Talking about Race in Literature and Life” series, LRCs are designed to be one step in a process of continual learning. Learn more about LRCs at www.livingroomconversations.org.
A special panel discussion introduces three exonerees (Kwame Ajamu, Jermaine ‘Marlow’ Wright and Ronald Kitchen). Join us to hear their personal stories of proving their innocence while surviving Death Row and how they continue to survive the stigma of a wrongful conviction.
All events will be held virtually via Zoom, and registration is required. You may register at bit.ly/talkingaboutrace-signup or call (336) 846-2041 ext. 111. All events are free and open to the public, and everyone who registers for at least one event by Oct. 31 will be entered to win copies of the featured books and other prizes.
- Living Room Conversation: Race & Ethnicity, Nov. 2, 2 p.m.
- Living Room Conversation: Race & Incarceration, Nov. 9, 2 p.m.
- Panel of Exonerees: Facilitated by author-activist Sandra Joy, Nov. 10, 5:30 p.m.
- Book Discussion: “How I Shed My Skin” featuring author Jim Grimsley, Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m.
All library events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Please visit bit.ly/acpltalkingaboutrace to learn more.
