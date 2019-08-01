WEST JEFFERSON — A 50-by-30 foot stage is nearing completion at Saloon Studios, and entertainment director Kenn Moutenot said he is bringing the spirit of summer 1969 to Ashe County in preparation for the WE2019 Experience Festivals Aug. 9-11 and 16-18.
“We have the most original 1969 Woodstock artists anywhere on the planet,” Moutenot said. “We’re bringing international recognition to West Jefferson.”
The festivals, originally planned to be in both West Jefferson and Florida, are now both being held at Saloon Studios on Mulatto Mountain Road during two consecutive weekends, featuring dozens of artists who are somehow connected to the iconic Woodstock music festival held 50 years ago on Aug. 15-18, 1969, Moutenot said.
“I’m not trying to go back to 50 years ago so much as keep the spirit of live music alive,” Moutenot said.
According to Moutenot, partnering with local businesses has been important to him in preparation for the festival. Boondocks and The Hotel Tavern are catering the event, along with a number of other local sponsors somehow contributing to the festivities.
As for the music industry, Moutenot — who has worked most of his life in music — said he has been pulling strings and building hype for the WE 2019 festivals, and the idea is catching on with musicians and others in the industry. According to Moutenot, iHeartRadio will be present for the 12 days of Woodstock event to simulcast shows nationwide, to cities like Atlanta, New York, Miami, Chicago and Detroit.
Tickets are for sale on the Saloon Studios website, as well as a one-year streaming package that will enable people to watch Saloon Studios concerts from anywhere with an internet connection, according to Moutenot.
For more information on the WE 2019 Experience, go online to saloonstudioslive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.