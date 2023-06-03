BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre will officially launch its educational programming with the introduction of two one-week performing arts day camps this summer. Students entering grades 3-9 will spend the week exploring musical theatre in two themed musical theatre camps that build up to an end of-week open showcase on the stage of the Appalachian Theatre.
Appalachian Theatre of the High Country Executive Director, Suzanne Livesay, knows the impact of theatre camps. Growing-up as a children’s theatre participant, she has spent much of her career teaching musical theatre and hosting similar camps in Denver, Central Florida and the Tampa Bay area. In the past few years, she taught K-8 Music and Theatre at both Valle Crucis and Bethel Schools and led theatre workshops throughout Watauga County Schools during the summer of 2021. With over 50 educational theatre directing credits, she’s known for her ability to encourage students to strive for theatrical excellence while having a great time in the process. Camp staff will also include qualified guest artists, music and theatre educators and college students who have specialized training and experience in music, dance and theatre.
