SUGAR MOUNTAIN — This Fourth of July, Sugar Mountain Ski Resort invites visitors to reach for the top during an event like none other.
Run, hike, climb or crawl to Sugar Mountain’s 5,300-foot peak by way of the Easy Street, Gunther’s Way and Northridge slopes on Saturday, July 4, when Sugar Mountain Resort hosts its fourth annual Summit Crawl.
Register online, by fax, phone or snail mail until 4 p.m., Friday, July 3, or in person until 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4. Entry fee includes a T-shirt and downhill transportation on the Summit Express lift. The start whistle blows at 9 a.m. for all competitors. Top finishers in each category who conquer the 1,200-foot climb win medals. For those who cross the mile-high finish line, complimentary water and fruit, sponsored by Lowes Foods, and a chance to win a winter season pass await.
The Summit Express chairlift operates from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. (for Fourth of July fireworks viewing) and The Rockabilly’s jam from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Quench your thirst and satisfy your hunger with food and refreshments in the base lodge all day long. Visit Sugar Mountain Sports Shop anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., then return later for a spectacular fireworks show which can be viewed from Sugar’s 5,300-foot peak and the Typical Mountain Boys perform on the deck of the base lodge from 6 to 9 p.m.
The safety of Sugar Mountain Resort guests and employees has always been the resort’s top priority. It continues this commitment during the public health crisis by following guidance from the CDC and state public health officials to promote a clean, healthy and fun environment. And though everyone wishes times were different, it is important that every guest understand that naturally occurring disease processes (including, but not limited to, COVID-19), may exist in the community, including at Sugar Mountain Resort.
While Sugar Mountain Resort is taking reasonable measures to avoid contact, transmittal and exposure of the virus between people, guests should understand that it is their responsibility to take appropriate actions to safeguard themselves and their children and to stay home if they have any symptoms of illness.
For more information about the Summit Crawl or to sign up call (800) SUGAR-MT or click to www.skisugar.com/crawl. A real-time look at Sugar Mountain can be viewed by clicking to www.skisugar.com/cams.
