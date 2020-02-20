BOONE — The Appalachian State University Department of English will host author Kayla Rae Whitaker on Feb. 27 for two events in the Plemmons Student Union as a part of the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writer’s Series. Both events are free and open to community members who wish to learn more about the craft of writing.
Whitaker will present a talk titled “Five Things You Need to Know Before You Publish” from 3:30-4:45 p.m. in the Attic Window Room (137C) of the Plemmons Student Union. Whitaker’s presentation will address the craft practices and personal habits necessary to prepare manuscripts for publication.
Later that evening, at 7:30 p.m., Whitaker will host a reading of her novel-in-progress in the Three Top Room (169) of the student union. Her first novel, titled “The Animators,” was released in 2017 and named the best debut album of 2017 by Entertainment Weekly.
Whitaker is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and of New York University’s master’s program, which she attended as a Jack Kent Cooke Graduate Scholar. She lives in Brooklyn, NY.
To learn more about the Visiting Writer’s Series at ASU and participating writers, visit www.english.appstate.edu/visiting-writers-series. The Plemmons Student Union is located at 263 Locust St. in Boone.
