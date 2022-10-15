BOONE — Boone’s Ryan Kirby is the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition’s featured artist of the year for 2023.

Each year, about 100 wildlife artists from all over the world exhibit in the juried show at the Charleston Place Hotel Ballroom in a “celebration of the outdoors culture.” Taking place Feb. 17 through 19, the art show is the “main draw” of the weekend, but the event spans over the city with vendors, foods and nightlife brining in crowds of wildlife lovers, conservationists and hunters.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.