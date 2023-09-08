When it comes to the Horn of the West facility in the heart of Boone, the big stage that hosts the summertime outdoor drama of the same name and the Saturday morning Watauga Farmers Market tends to get all of the press.
Tucked away off to the side on the grounds, however, is the Daniel Boone Native Gardens. There, in the midst of the hustle and bustle of town is a place where there is a collection of more than 200 native plant species that are growing nearly year round, with an array of blooms that appear at different times on the calendar. For a suggested donation of $5 for those 16 and up, free for kids younger, these gardens are maintained by horticulturists and volunteers who work on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays to keep the park alive, thriving and colorful.
