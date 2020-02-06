BOONE — SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society’s Valentine’s Day Arts and Crafts Sale is Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., in the center of Boone Mall, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.
Hundreds of handmade gifts and surprises will be on hand, including herbal body pillows, winter scarves and hats, bowl cozies, hot pads, credit card wallets, pinecone fire starters, slumped glass, catnip fish and kick sticks, pet crate pads and blankets, doggy bandanas, jewelry, and pottery.
All proceeds will benefit SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society’s low-cost spay/neuter services. Last year, 697 animals in Watauga and Ashe counties benefited from these services, at a cost to their owners of only $10-$25.
