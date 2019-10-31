BOONE — SNIPS, the spay-neuter committee of Watauga Humane Society, will host three fundraisers from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, the public is invited to shop for handmade arts and crafts at the offices of Western Carolina Eye Associates, located at 610 State Farm Road, Suite A, in Boone. The SNIPS table will be laden with signature arts and crafts, both seasonal and every day, plus refreshments will be provided by the WCEA staff, along with a serving of spirited mischief.
On Friday, Nov. 1, Pepper’s Restaurant and Bar will donate 10 percent of proceeds from food and drinks sold between 5-9 p.m. to SNIPS. Pepper’s is located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, SNIPS artisans will have a full array of harvest time and holiday items on sale for a song at the Fall Mall Fling, in the Center Court of Boone Mall located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.
Crafts and items for sale will include bowl cozies in three sizes; doggy blanket and squeaky toy sets; fabric credit card wallets, clutches and accessories; ASU and other team-themed ornaments and décor; wood-burned ornaments and spoons; pet blankets; crate pads, every day and seasonal coaster and trivet sets; hats, scarves and jewelry; picket fence angels; fairy light bottles; treat bag sets; cross-stitch pillows and ornaments; catnip fish and dozens more items.
All proceeds will benefit animals in our community who need help. The mission of SNIPS is to keep community animals from becoming shelter animals.
Since the fall of 2017, SNIPS has helped fund more than 1,500 spays/neuters, greatly reducing the number of unwanted animals turned in to local shelters, found wandering in the streets or abandoned to die. This is possible through craft sales, restaurant fundraisers, special events and generous support of individual patrons.
To learn more about the benefits of spay/neuter and to see photos of handmade arts and crafts, follow SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society on Facebook.
