VALLE CRUCIS — The annual Singing in the Valley performance will begin the popular Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Church in Valle Crucis at 5 p.m. this Sunday, May 26. It is the first of four monthly events planned from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend.
Vocal and hand bell choirs of Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Valle Crucis will be joined in concert by singers from Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. The choral ensembles will perform both individually and together as a combined choir under the direction of Diane Rydell from Banner Elk Presbyterian and Elaine Kallestad from Holy Cross. Special musical guests include jazz artists Rob Falvo on vibraphone and Scott Kallestad on saxophone with flautist Suzie Fisk joining on various selections.
The diverse program will include contemporary anthems by John Becker, Keith Getty and Stuart Townsend, as well as a new composition by English composer Philip Stopford.
“Our vocal repertoire also includes a taste of Gregorian chant, a touch of Black Gospel, and a snippet of Norwegian folk music,” said co-director Elaine Kallestad.
Jazz artists Falvo and Kallestad are faculty members in the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University; Falvo is professor of percussion and percussion coordinator while Kallestad is professor of saxophone and woodwind coordinator. The program notes state that, “The smooth tones of the vibraphone offer a unique addition to this year’s concert, as the instrument expands both the style and flavor of the Jazz repertoire.”
In the annual tradition of St. John’s, the audience is invited to join in the singing of some old-fashioned hymns to round out the concert. These traditional favorites will be accompanied on a beautifully-restored antique pump organ donated to St. John’s by Ralph Tilden, a former Holy Cross organist and choir director.
A summer mission of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, historic St. John’s is a picturesque chapel, consecrated in 1862, located in the Watauga County countryside. The venue provides marvelous acoustics for music with its wooden walls and floors forming a natural sounding board for live performances.
Celebrating its tenth anniversary season in 2019, the concerts showcase some of the High Country’s finest musicians along with regional artists of national prominence. Attendees linger until sunset to mingle with the artists after their performance. All concerts begin promptly at 5 p.m., are approximately 75 minutes in duration and followed by a potluck supper.
Admission is $5 per person with children admitted free of charge.
Attendees traditionally bring a dish to share during the potluck supper on the lawn that follows every summer concert, with dozens of folks arriving early to begin the social aspect of the evening’s festivities. Many audience members prefer to set up lawn chairs near the open windows of the chapel and listen to the music as it resonates throughout the valley.
All are welcome as local residents mingle with newcomers and visitors to the melting pot that is historic St. John’s.
The concert will be performed in St. John’s Chapel, located at 645 Herb Thomas Road, off of Mast Gap Road in the Sugar Grove community near Valle Crucis. Signs are posted throughout the valley directing audience members to the concert location.
For more information, please visit the concert website at www.holycrossvallecrucis.net or call 828.963.4609.
